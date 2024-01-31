Fine dining and environmentally friendly shelters define La Roseraie Modave
Chef Marie Trignon’s La Roseraie Modave adds these cabin-style shelters to its acclaimed dining offering, on the edge of the Ardennes in Belgium
If you’re on the lookout for a cosy retreat that combines escapism, delectable gastronomy, and tranquil natural beauty, look no further than La Roseraie Modave, a serene restaurant and bolthole nestled on the outskirts of the Ardennes forest in Belgium, which has added a series of contemporary cabin-style shelters to its wooded grounds.
New shelters at La Roseraie Modave
The restaurant, led by chef Marie Trignon, and with three rooms above, is housed within a 19th-century manor, and recently underwent a transformation aimed at modernising and expanding its offering while preserving the historical integrity of the venue.
In collaboration with Interni Edition, the restaurant redesign introduces bespoke tables and handmade tableware by Valerie Ceulemans.
Beyond its acclaimed dining experience, La Roseraie Modave now also boasts architecturally striking, two-storey shelters by the Belgium-based firm Laboratoire.
Sustainable architecture principles were at the heart of the project, with materials chosen accordingly. Piles replaced concrete to lift the shelters and allow tree roots to pass underneath. The buildings are timber-framed, insulated with a membrane, and finished with a glass panel exterior. Meanwhile, brushed metal accents give a reflective appearance that changes with the seasons.
The philosophy underlying the restaurant and the shelters is to embrace the natural setting while embodying modernity and forward-thinking design.
Modern flavours and textures, along with contemporary plating, continue to define La Roseraie’s fine dining experience. Chef Trignon’s passion for using seasonal ingredients along with traditional recipes with a twist now expands to the gourmet breakfast experience, which includes a cooked-to-order offering, and a unique take on the traditional English afternoon tea.
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the creative professional she has become today. Before joining the team in 2023, she was an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
