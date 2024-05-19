Stay in Paradis, a heavenly new ‘curated apartment’ on the Belgian coast
The vibrant Belgian harbour town of Ostende is now home to an art and design-filled holiday apartment by local agency Club Paradis
The Belgian coast, a 65km-long stretch of sandy beach, is essentially one big promenade with a coastal tram linking a string of seaside resorts. One of its most interesting stops is Ostende, a buzzing harbour city where the wall of seafront apartment blocks gives way to Belle Époque villas, a curved-glass 1950s casino and street art trails.
It is in this town beloved by local artists and creatives that Albane Paret and Micha Pycke, the Ghent-based founders of Club Paradis, a communications agency specialising in the fields of art, design and architecture, have decided to open a new curated space, Paradis Apartment. And with clients including Bozar, Muller Van Severen and Tim Van Laere Gallery, the pair were not short of inspiration when it came to furnishing the space.
Welcome to Ostende's Paradis Apartment
The project is inspired by the early works of art dealers and curators such as Leo Castelli, Hans Ulrich Obrist and Gavin Brown, who all started their careers in the art world by staging exhibitions and presentations in their own domestic places, including their living rooms and kitchens, or even hotel rooms.
Available for short and long stays, as well as for events and shoots, ‘the two-bedroom apartment serves both as a holiday escape and an inspirational place to sleep, meet, share and dream,’ say Paret and Pycke. The 1,000 sq ft flat, located on the 8th floor of a 1960s building overlooking the North Sea, is filled with carefully selected designs and artworks by the likes of John Baldessari and Nathalie Du Pasquier. Almost all of the art, furniture and collectible design items here are for sale.
‘Paradis Apartment is not a static concept, but a moving, versatile and evolving project,’ explain the founders. ‘It’s not a gallery, nor a showroom or a shop, but a curated space where the works and objects are put to everyday use, away from the sacredness of the museum and the white cube.’
At the moment, an artwork by American artist Sam Durant hangs in the kitchen, which features a stainless steel island with a high gloss wavy wooden wall by Ghent’s Atelier Ternier. The dining area comes with a table and stools by Belgian duo Middernacht & Alexander, made using decommissioned diesel tanks, as well as ‘Wire C #1’ shelving by Belgian duo Muller Van Severen.
In the living room, which comes with a curved bay window framing views of the city’s wide beach and stone jetty, a fox-themed rug by Swiss textile artist Christoph Hefti is complemented by a lacquered coffee table by Belgian studio Destroyers/Builders. Also featured are a ‘Drago Nero’ vase by Coseincorso, a Cassina floor lamp by Destroyers Builders, and a wooden chair part of a collection designed by Bernard Dubois and Isaac Reina for Maniera Gallery.
Other highlights include bedding by Tekla, colourful tableware by Lerry Ceramics, and modular cabinets by Studio MOTO architects. Also provided is a carefully edited guide to the city’s best moules-frites joints, beach bars and seafood restaurants. Of course, since most of the pieces are available to purchase, there’s no telling what you will find when you get there – but we’re pretty sure it will be worth the trip.
Paradis Apartment sleeps up to 5 people. Prices start at €280 per night
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
