Welcome to Hôtel Maniera, the design gallery’s new outpost in historical Villa Danckaert

Brussels design gallery Maniera has been promoting design works by architects and designers for almost a decade, since its founding in 2014 by Amaryllis Jacobs and Kwinten Lavigne. Working with the likes of Studio Mumbai, Piovenefabi, Christ and Gantenbein and Christoph Hefti, the gallery has been a regular presence at international design events, meanwhile offering design exhibitions across the city and in its central gallery space.

In March 2023, Maniera unveils its new location; an art deco, 1920s villa in the heart of Brussels, which becomes the starting point for the gallery's next chapter. The villa was designed by Belgian architect Jean-Baptiste Dewin for industrial engineer Jean Danckaert. The house's interiors and decorations were created by the Ateliers d’Art De Coene.

‘Lazy Pillows’ by Lukas Gschwandtner in the dining room (Image credit: Jeroen Verrecht)

Maniera's inaugural show at Villa Danckaert takes over the house's front rooms and veranda, its central feature a piece from the ‘Pillow Talks’ series by Lukas Gschwandtner, juxtaposing steel platforms and structures with large pillows in off-white painter’s canvas.

Elsewhere, a room is dedicated to Georgia-based design studio Rooms, a new addition to the gallery's roster and showing here some of its best-known collections as it works on the development of new pieces for Maniera.

Lighting by Stéphane Barbier Bouvet and an aluminium table by Office Kersten Geers David Van Severen in the house's kitchen (Image credit: Jeroen Verrecht)

The house’s kitchen becomes the gallery's office, adorned with lighting by Stéphane Barbier Bouvet and an aluminium table by Office Kersten Geers David Van Severen – a nod to the space's utilitarian past.

Among the villa's distinctive features is a rose garden (like the building, listed as a heritage site), which Jacobs and Lavigne hope eventually to open up to the local and design communities, as well as transform into a backdrop to their exhibitions.

Hotel Maniera, inaugural group show is on display until 6 May 2023

Villa Danckaert

Rue Meyerbeer 33

1190 Forest, Belgium

maniera.be (opens in new tab)