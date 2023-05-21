Discover Paardenmarkt 68, Belgium’s newest must-visit design spot
Paardenmarkt 68 unites design brands including Revised, Wool & Wire and Gemla in one retail destination
Design and craftsmanship unite at Paardenmarkt 68 in Antwerp, a rococo mansion-turned-multi-brand retail destination that brings together Revised furniture, Wool & Wire, Gemla, Rex Kralj and Tato Italia in an eclectic curation spanning the whole of Europe.
Wool & Wire’s sustainable carpets created from natural raw materials, fully crafted in Belgium, make a warm foil for the pieces from Gemla, Sweden's oldest furniture factory. Rex Kralj, which pays tribute to Slovenian architect Niko Kralj’s furniture designs with its sculpted aesthetic, adds a contemporary edge to the collection, as does Italian lighting brand Tato.
Revised at Paardenmarkt 68
The timeless aesthetic championed by Paardenmarkt 68 is reflected in the ethos of Revised founders, Suzy and Casper Vissers. ‘We all want to revise our lives at a certain moment in time, take a new challenge on board,’ they say. ‘Keep the good things in life and add another layer of inspiration. The word “Revised” is a different story for each of us. What we share is the human ability to review, reconsider, reflect and refresh. That is exactly what makes us feel wonderful and take charge of life.’
It is a philosophy encapsulated in Revised’s artisan products, created in Germany, the Netherlands and Italy. ‘We deal directly from the factory to you. Revised products are designed and made in such a sustainable way that they will last for generations. We have a repair service should furniture need repair and we ship as flat as possible to ensure CO2 emissions are as low as possible. Our collection includes seating, tables, storage items, lighting elements and accessories [in a style that] is modern, elegant and heart-warming, with gentle, organic shapes and details. Each piece is a celebration of pure, solid, high-quality materials such as wood, marble, metal and glass.’
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Fasano Las Piedras prepares for post-pandemic take-off in Uruguay
With Fasano Las Piedras, Brazil’s luxury hospitality chain plans contemporary homes-away-from-home and Uruguay’s first private runway in Punta del Este
By Rainbow Nelson • Published
-
Vollebak’s new clothing collection is dyed using ancient minerals and a prehistoric palette
Vollebak’s ‘Mineral’ collection gets its unique colour palette from a series of ancient minerals in a natural dyeing process that has negligible environmental impact
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Qantas’ Airbus A350 cabins make non-stop to Australia a dream ticket
Explore Qantas’ slick new Airbus A350 cabins, designed by David Caon, including minimalist first class suites
By John Arlidge • Published
-
Welcome to Hôtel Maniera, the design gallery’s new outpost in historical Villa Danckaert
Belgian design gallery Maniera unveils its new location, inside historical Villa Danckaert with an inaugural group show on display until 6 May 2023
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
Collectible Brussels: highlights from the 2023 edition
Until Sunday 12 March 2023, Collectible Brussels attracts collectors to the Tour & Taxis Sheds with a curated offering of unique and limited-edition pieces by established designers and emerging studios
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Antwerp gains a sanctuary of silence inside a 19th century cove
Design practice Studio Corkinho launches Still Room, a multi-purpose space inside Noorderpershuis, a 19th century piece of colossal brick architecture. We delve into inspiration behind its design with co-founder Cedric Etienne
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
The magic mushrooms of ceramic artist Jos Devriendt offer a sculptural trip
By Yoko Choy • Last updated