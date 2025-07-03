Prodrive updates its sleek racing simulator with new craft and fresh tech

Any amateur racers who are geed up by this weekend’s British Grand Prix (or perhaps eager to imitate the stylings of Brad Pitt’s Sonny Hayes) could do worse than put their name down for the revised and updated version of Prodrive’s Racing Simulator.

Prodrive Racing Simulator (Image credit: Prodrive)

The ability to drop into a variety of motorsport events and genres without leaving the sanctity of your home now features even more luxury and technical quality. The 2025 version of the sim, originally designed by Ian Callum, now features Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones as standard equipment (and can be further upgraded to the Wallpaper* Award-winning Beoplay H100). If you need external speakers, you can also specify a Beosound A9 complete with a personalised fabric cover.

Prodrive Racing Simulator (Image credit: Prodrive)

David Richards, Prodrive’s Chairman, has overseen an increase in the sims’s personalisation elements, leaning into the idea that this sleek cabinet is a piece of sculpture as much as a slice of tech. ‘The updates are a celebration of the British craftsmanship, technology and motorsport heritage that define Prodrive,’ Richards says, ‘Every precision-engineered detail has been refined, from the carbon-fibre monocoque to the pedal feel.’

Prodrive Racing Simulator (Image credit: Prodrive)

Connolly leather has been tapped to provide a range of leather for seating and cladding, while Birmingham badge specialists Vaughtons, makers of the Aston Martin wings badge, amongst others, have created a bespoke plaque for each simulator commission.

The steam-formed curved beech exterior is made by superyacht builder Pendennis, shaping the hoop that embraces the carbon form containing the driver’s seat, screen, steering wheel, and pedal box. Tech specs are also constantly updated to keep up with the latest in simulation software, and a 49” curved screen dovetails perfectly with the racing simulator’s lines.

Prodrive.com, @ProdriveOfficial