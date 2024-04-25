Junya Ishigami designs at Maniera Gallery are as ethereal as his architecture

Junya Ishigami presents new furniture at Maniera Gallery in Belgium (until 31 August 2024), following the series' launch during Milan Design Week

Junya Ishigami furniture to show at Maniera in Belgium chairs in foliage
(Image credit: Jeroen Verrecht)
By Ellie Stathaki
published

Junya Ishigami furniture and products go on show at Maniera Gallery in Belgium today - following the Japanese architect's series' official launch during Salone del Mobile 2024 and Milan Design Week as part of Alcova 2024

Ishigami's architecture works, such as the Zaishui Art Museum in China and the cave-like House & Restaurant project in his home country's Yamaguchi, are defined by an elegant ethereality and a distinct sense of lightness. These qualities continue to be present in his smaller-scale designs, which display the same distinct approach as his buildings. 

cave with modern furniture at Junya Ishigami furniture to show at Maniera in Belgium

(Image credit: Jeroen Verrecht)

The collection on show at Maniera Gallery at Villa Danckaert (until 31 August 2024) comprises dining and rocking chairs, a low Zaisu chair, an atelier table, a dining table, a glass table, two partitions and seven lamps. Ishigami has worked with materials such as stainless steel, leather, rattan, glass and wood to craft objects that are highly functional and at the same time, poetic.

chair in garden for Junya Ishigami furniture to show at Maniera in Belgium

(Image credit: Jeroen Verrecht)

'Ishigami prefers lightness to mass, fragility to gravity, and this is also visible in his designs for the new furniture series for Maniera,' reads the gallery's statement. This is certainly true in the furniture on show here - some of which was created originally for Ishigami’s cave-like House & Restaurant, and others conceived for the architect's mother’s home, which is currently in construction.

furniture in cave as part of Junya Ishigami furniture to show at Maniera in Belgium

(Image credit: Jeroen Verrecht)

The gallery is well known for commissioning architects and artists to develop furniture and objects that can be used and enjoyed in everyday life - but embody a design-led, art-infused identity. Founded by Kwinten Lavigne and Amaryllis Jacobs in 2014, Maniera's past collaborations include established names in the design world, such as Studio Mumbai, Piovenefabi, Christ and Gantenbein and Christoph Hefti. 

Ishigami's family of products and furniture will be available through the Maniera website, as well as a handful of carefully selected furniture stores around the world.

The collection by Junya Ishigami for Maniera is on view until 31 August 2024

Maniera
Hôtel Danckaert
Rue Meyerbeer 33
1190 Brussels

maniera.be
jnyi.jp

Junya Ishigami furniture to show at Maniera in Belgium

(Image credit: Jeroen Verrecht)

chair sitting in greenery as part of Junya Ishigami furniture to show at Maniera in Belgium

(Image credit: Jeroen Verrecht)
Topics
Japan Belgium Salone Del Mobile
Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).

