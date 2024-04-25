Junya Ishigami designs at Maniera Gallery are as ethereal as his architecture
Junya Ishigami presents new furniture at Maniera Gallery in Belgium (until 31 August 2024), following the series' launch during Milan Design Week
Junya Ishigami furniture and products go on show at Maniera Gallery in Belgium today - following the Japanese architect's series' official launch during Salone del Mobile 2024 and Milan Design Week as part of Alcova 2024.
Ishigami's architecture works, such as the Zaishui Art Museum in China and the cave-like House & Restaurant project in his home country's Yamaguchi, are defined by an elegant ethereality and a distinct sense of lightness. These qualities continue to be present in his smaller-scale designs, which display the same distinct approach as his buildings.
Junya Ishigami designs at Maniera Gallery
The collection on show at Maniera Gallery at Villa Danckaert (until 31 August 2024) comprises dining and rocking chairs, a low Zaisu chair, an atelier table, a dining table, a glass table, two partitions and seven lamps. Ishigami has worked with materials such as stainless steel, leather, rattan, glass and wood to craft objects that are highly functional and at the same time, poetic.
'Ishigami prefers lightness to mass, fragility to gravity, and this is also visible in his designs for the new furniture series for Maniera,' reads the gallery's statement. This is certainly true in the furniture on show here - some of which was created originally for Ishigami’s cave-like House & Restaurant, and others conceived for the architect's mother’s home, which is currently in construction.
The gallery is well known for commissioning architects and artists to develop furniture and objects that can be used and enjoyed in everyday life - but embody a design-led, art-infused identity. Founded by Kwinten Lavigne and Amaryllis Jacobs in 2014, Maniera's past collaborations include established names in the design world, such as Studio Mumbai, Piovenefabi, Christ and Gantenbein and Christoph Hefti.
Ishigami's family of products and furniture will be available through the Maniera website, as well as a handful of carefully selected furniture stores around the world.
The collection by Junya Ishigami for Maniera is on view until 31 August 2024
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Maniera
Hôtel Danckaert
Rue Meyerbeer 33
1190 Brussels
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Reciprocal House offers an unusual case of a London extension
Reciprocal House by Gianni Botsford replaces a north London Victorian structure, preserving its early Norman Foster extension and bringing the whole to the 21st century
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Utilitarian men’s fashion that will elevate your everyday
From Prada to Margaret Howell, utilitarian and workwear-inspired men’s fashion gets an upgrade for S/S 2024
By Jack Moss Published
-
Gerhard Richter unveils new sculpture at Serpentine South
Gerhard Richter revisits themes of pattern and repetition in ‘Strip-Tower’ at London’s Serpentine South
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Maruni's new collections combine Japanese skills with humble functionality
Presented at Salone del Mobile 2024, Maruni's new collections include furniture by the brand's art director Naoto Fukasawa as well as Cecilie Manz and Jasper Morrison
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Waiting room inspo: Inside Studioutte’s cinematic Sala D’Attesa at Milan Design Week
Studioutte’s Sala D’Attesa, staged in Nolo during Milan Design Week 2024, was a scenographic interior merging different design sensibilities
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Time & Style opens two new Milan locations and unveils new projects during Salone del Mobile
Japanese furniture company Time & Style opens two new showrooms while presenting new pieces at Milan Design Week 2024
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Gunjan Gupta’s Indian Tiny Megastore celebrates Indian culture and craft in Milan
During Milan Design Week 2024, Gunjan Gupta's Indian Tiny Megastore curated by Maria Cristina Didero brings Indian culture to the city
By Sujata Burman Published
-
Alcova 2024 offers up contemporary independent design in historical domestic backdrops
Alcova 2024 moved to Varedo to take over the spaces of Villa Bagatti Valsecchi and Villa Borsani (on view until 21 April)
By Sujata Burman Published
-
Fenix and Federica Sala challenge designers to double up
Curator Federica Sala and innovative interiors material brand Fenix's Design Duo Double Feature project brings three design duos together to create dual-purpose furniture
By Ifeoluwa Adedeji Published
-
Interni Venosta is a new furniture brand by the Dimorestudio founders
Launched at Milan Design Week 2024, Interni Venosta is Dimorestudio Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci's new brand, crafted by Tuscan manufacturer Fabbri Services and paying homage to 1970s Italian design
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Gucci’s ‘Design Ancora’ reimagines furniture classics in rich red
Gucci launches new editions of Italian design icons in an alluring deep red, showcased during Milan Design Week 2024
By Simon Mills Published