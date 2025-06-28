Serious cyclists now have serious options, courtesy of two new models from Canyon

A couple of new releases from Canyon showcase the pro bike maker’s ability cover all bases. First up is the new Endurance:ONfly, a new flagship e-Road bike that the German company claims is the lightest in its class. At under 10kg, this pro-level bike maintains the look and feel of a standard high-performance road bike by integrating the motor and battery within the frame.

Canyon hopes the new model will accelerate the development of electric road bikes, an area that doesn’t get as much love or attention as the popular electric mountain bike range. The Endurace:ONfly uses an HPR40 drive system from TQ, capable of providing a 200W boost to the pedals when needed.

There are four Endurace:ONfly models to choose from, all of which have carbon frames, right up to the flagship SUB-10 model which uses the very latest in composite manufacturing processes. An optional range extender battery, in the popular water bottle-style, adds more power when needed.

At the other end of the scale is Canyon’s new Endurance: AllRoad series, an affordable endurance road bike designed for a variety of tasks, from weekend rides to everyday commuting. Despite the price point, the Endurance: AllRoad has high-end features like hydraulic disc brakes, as well as Shimano drivetrain, brakes and front and rear derailleur. The aluminium-framed bike has a carbon fork and the ability to take a variety of tire sizes depending on the use case.

Canyon, founded in 1985, builds a variety of bikes for use everywhere from road, gravel, mountain and city, in addition to offering electrified versions of most of their key models. By squeezing e-power into the slim frame and ultra lightweight of the Endurance: ONfly, the company has made a road machine that doesn’t compromise aesthetics or performance. Other recent projects include a bespoke frame-making service as well as collaborations with the likes of Kraftwerk’s Ralf Hütter.

Canyon Endurance:ONfly starts from £4,199, Canyon.com

Canyon Endurace AllRoad starts from £999, Canyon.com, @Canyon