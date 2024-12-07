‘I began experimenting and haven’t really stopped,’ Miranda Keyes on working with glass
In a rapidly changing world, the route designers take to discover their calling is increasingly circuitous. Here we speak to Miranda Keyes about her forging her own path to success
For Wallpaper*s 2024 Next Generation issue, we have rounded-up a hotlist of emerging design talent from around the world, shining a light on the newcomers paving the present and forging the future. Join us on our journey to meet ten designers from Adelaide, Tokyo, London, Lagos, Guatemala City, Mexico City, Loch Lomond, New York and Paris. Welcome to our ascending stars of 2024.
Emerging designer Miranda Keyes, London
London-based Miranda Keyes is part of our Keyes studied sculpture at Edinburgh College of Art, specialising in bronze. She did an Erasmus year in Berlin, then moved back to London, where she had grown up, and began working with glass, which she had dabbled in a little in Berlin. ‘I began experimenting and haven’t really stopped,’ she says.
Wallpaper*: Why the shift from bronze into glass?
Miranda Keyes: It was as simple as being able to work by myself when working with scientific glass blowing, instead of more people, which would have been necessary with bronze or regular glass blowing. I did other jobs, such as set design, like everyone does in London, but it was hell carrying heavy things around the streets. I grew my glass through grunt work of fabricating uninteresting things until I could support myself full time. It has been slow and intuitive. I didn’t go into this thinking I’m going to become a glass person. I went into it because I love doing it; it satisfies an urge to make things. I enjoy focusing intensely on one material.
W*: How do you describe your work?
MK: People who make things with glass are obsessed with its lowly status. It’s the opposite problem to bronze. I want to shake glass artists and say: ‘It doesn’t matter!’ That said, I don’t identify myself as a glassmaker but as a sculptor working in glass, because I find it fascinating. Working with one material, you get to know it intimately, how it behaves and all its nuances.
W*: What has been a career highlight?
MK: I feel lucky I’m able to make a living out of what I do. There are no pinnacles; the highlight is the thing itself. It’s a miracle being able to live off what you love. I’m currently preparing for two shows, which feels a little masochistic. I’m not really doing anything apart from glass all day, and still it is so exciting.
W*: What would be a dream commission?
MK: Utter freedom, no one sticking their oar in too far.
W*: What do you believe is the power of design?
MK: Good design is the objects you love to live with, and, where possible, they are sculptural, too. I find it so much more moving seeing paintings in houses, not galleries. Using glass at home that you’ve made yourself is something I still find thrilling. Having things around you that give you pleasure is so important to me. The ultimate sculptural project for me would be to build my own house and everything in it. It’s a formal pursuit.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Miranda Keyes, photographed by Alessandro Raimondo, in her south London studio
@miranda.keyes
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo has this year returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as Global Design Director.
-
‘120 years of artistry, of character’: How Paula Gerbase is breathing new life into historic Danish design house Georg Jensen
Paula Gerbase, the newly instated creative director of Georg Jensen, speaks to Wallpaper* about bringing the 120-year-old silversmith into a new era
By Jack Moss Published
-
For designer and craftsman Kodai Iwamoto 'good design should be able to speak for itself'
In a rapidly changing world, the route designers take to discover their calling is increasingly circuitous. Here we speak to Kodai Iwamoto about the interconnectedness of design, communication and culture
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Wallpaper* and Cartier’s guide to Miami
By Wallpaper* Published
-
Feldspar makes its mark on Whitehall with a festive pop-up at Corinthia Hotel
Devon-based bone china brand Feldspar makes its first foray into shopkeeping with a pop-up at London’s Corinthia Hotel. Ali Morris speaks with the founders and peeks inside
By Ali Morris Published
-
One to Watch: EJM Studio’s stool is inspired by the humble church pew
EJM Studio’s ‘Pew’ stool reimagines the traditional British church seating with a modern, eco-conscious twist
By Smilian Cibic Published
-
One to Watch: Family Project’s ‘furniture friends’ are elegant and humorous with lasting emotional value
Family Project, founded by Francesco Paini, is a London-based design practice drawn to human connection, creating portraiture through furniture and injecting artful expressions into interior spaces
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Martino Gamper creates a joyful tapestry of colour, pattern and eras in an immersive showcase
'I'm always interested in what is considered kitsch, what is considered contemporary, what is ugly, what is beautiful—it's a subtle line'. Martino Gamper‘ presents 'Before; After & Beyond’
By Ali Morris Published
-
Pierre Jeanneret’s Chandigarh furniture meets South Asian diasporic art in an unusual London exhibition
Rajan Bijlani opens a show combining Pierre Jeanneret furniture for the Indian city of Chandigarh with works for sale by six artists of South Asian origin – in his own London townhouse
By Dal Chodha Published
-
Mud celebrates turning 30 with a new Islington store
To celebrate its 30th anniversary Mud opens a new Islington store, showcasing its Australian ceramics where beautiful design meets utility
By Jasper Spires Published
-
PAD London’s 16th edition is a blisteringly optimistic case for human achievement
At PAD London, collectible design is more than rarefied furniture; it is a compelling case for the uplifting power of craftsmanship at the dawn of the AI revolution
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Lucienne Day’s lesser-known silk textiles are a splendour of geometry and colour at Margaret Howell
Margaret Howell presents British designer Lucienne Day’s 'Silk Mosaics' in a solo exhibition, alongside the launch of the brand's 2025 calendar in homage to Day
By Tianna Williams Published