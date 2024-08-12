Vipp’s new guesthouse in Latvia’s Salaca National Park is its cosiest to date

Although updated into a contemporary retreat infused with Scandi charm, the former fisherman’s log house in Latvia’s Salaca River Valley that Vipp now calls its ninth guesthouse remains very much a 19th-century regional gem – and it's accessible for many to enjoy. The Vipp Salaca River guesthouse exudes the same blissful cosiness as its picturesque surroundings. Once serving as a roadhouse between the Latvian cities of Riga and Wolmar, the property now resides in Salaca National Park, following a careful relocation.

Vipp Salaca River

Curious about how Danish design company Vipp discovered this off-grid retreat on the eastern shores of the Baltic Sea? The answer lies in Arturs Martinsons, founder of Latvian design studio Xcelsior, who, 17 years ago, acquired 42 acres of landscaped meadows and woodlands in Salaca National Park. His dream of creating a family retreat took shape when he learned, more recently, about an old fisherman’s house slated for demolition in the area. Martinsons proposed the idea to Vipp, suggesting the house be added to the brand's portfolio of unique guesthouses around the globe (from Vipp Cold Hawaii in Denmark to the Vipp Villa in Italy) – and the collaboration blossomed from there.

The renovation began with the relocation of each log of the fisherman’s cottage to its new site, where the property was rebuilt on a foundation of 180 stones. Following the direction of interior designer Julie Cloos Mølsgaard, the modest 1,180 sq ft guesthouse features a large open-plan living area, which includes a black Vipp V1 kitchen that unfolds into an island module. This one is paired with a combined dining and seating area and a fireplace.

On the ground floor also lies a twin bedroom that looks out to the woods. The master bedroom is upstairs, complete with a freestanding bathtub.

The historical dark ceiling was painted in a deep grey-brown, maintaining its original character while complementing the guesthouse’s dark brown log walls.

The surrounding nature provides ample opportunities for activities such as kayaking, cross-country skiing, mushroom hunting and swimming. For those preferring to stay on site and unwind, the guesthouse features an outdoor lounging area furnished with Vipp outdoor furniture, along with a separate terrace equipped with a wood-fired hot tub that offers a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape.

Kasper Egelund, CEO and third-generation co-owner of Vipp, says: ‘Surrounded by old-growth trees in Latvia’s national park, this new guesthouse, situated on the bank of the Salaca River, is a compact log cabin that demonstrates how older homes can be transformed for modern life while still maintaining their historic charm.’

Vipp Salaca River guesthouse is available to book, vipp.com