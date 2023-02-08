Upgrade your Ikea kitchen with Superfront’s Bruta collection by Raw-Edges

On its tenth anniversary, Superfront unveils the Bruta Kitchen by London-based design studio Raw-Edges. Launched at the Stockholm Furniture Fair during Stockholm Design Week 2023, the collection marks the first design collaboration for the Swedish brand, known for its creative upgrades of standard Ikea kitchens through colour and textures.

Bruta collection by Raw-Edges for Superfront

‘The kitchen is probably one of the most functional areas in our home; it requires a high level of practicality and efficiency,’ says Shay Alkalay, one half of Raw-Edges. ‘As a design studio, our aim was to find a way to incorporate joy into that functionality.’

The Bruta Kitchen collection for Superfront is a new interpretation of the brand’s approach to breathing new life into standard Ikea cabinets. The range covers different modules – base cabinets, wall cabinets and high cupboards, and the pieces can be mixed and matched as well as purchased independently.

The Raw-Edges design can be used on the Ikea Metod kitchen, for users looking to either renovate an existing kitchen they have at home, or working on a new model of the Swedish company’s kitchen.

The brutalist-inspired design is defined by sculptural handles and matte surfaces. While the wall cabinets are available in seven colours that range from grey and dusty green to terracotta, brown and moss, the low cupboards feature abstract textured fronts in off-white and black. Completing the collection are tall cupboards available in oak veneer and black oak veneer with the option of cast iron handles in matte black.

‘As inspiration, we looked at how, during the brutalist era, it was common to add concrete bas-relief sculptural murals to decorate the highly minimalistic architecture,’ adds Yael Mer from Raw-Edges. ‘Similarly, for Bruta, we designed curved line handles that create an impression of a relief in beautiful patterns, adding a sculptural element to the kitchen.’

The Bruta Kitchen collection launches at Stockholm Furniture Fair during Stockholm Design Week 2023, until 12 February, Hall C, Stand C 07:39

superfront.com

raw-edges.com