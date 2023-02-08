Upgrade your Ikea kitchen with Superfront’s Bruta collection by Raw-Edges
Stockholm Design Week 2023: Raw-Edges designed the new Bruta Kitchen for Superfront, marking the Swedish brand’s first design collaboration
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
On its tenth anniversary, Superfront unveils the Bruta Kitchen by London-based design studio Raw-Edges. Launched at the Stockholm Furniture Fair during Stockholm Design Week 2023, the collection marks the first design collaboration for the Swedish brand, known for its creative upgrades of standard Ikea kitchens through colour and textures.
Bruta collection by Raw-Edges for Superfront
‘The kitchen is probably one of the most functional areas in our home; it requires a high level of practicality and efficiency,’ says Shay Alkalay, one half of Raw-Edges. ‘As a design studio, our aim was to find a way to incorporate joy into that functionality.’
The Bruta Kitchen collection for Superfront is a new interpretation of the brand’s approach to breathing new life into standard Ikea cabinets. The range covers different modules – base cabinets, wall cabinets and high cupboards, and the pieces can be mixed and matched as well as purchased independently.
The Raw-Edges design can be used on the Ikea Metod kitchen, for users looking to either renovate an existing kitchen they have at home, or working on a new model of the Swedish company’s kitchen.
The brutalist-inspired design is defined by sculptural handles and matte surfaces. While the wall cabinets are available in seven colours that range from grey and dusty green to terracotta, brown and moss, the low cupboards feature abstract textured fronts in off-white and black. Completing the collection are tall cupboards available in oak veneer and black oak veneer with the option of cast iron handles in matte black.
‘As inspiration, we looked at how, during the brutalist era, it was common to add concrete bas-relief sculptural murals to decorate the highly minimalistic architecture,’ adds Yael Mer from Raw-Edges. ‘Similarly, for Bruta, we designed curved line handles that create an impression of a relief in beautiful patterns, adding a sculptural element to the kitchen.’
The Bruta Kitchen collection launches at Stockholm Furniture Fair during Stockholm Design Week 2023, until 12 February, Hall C, Stand C 07:39
superfront.com (opens in new tab)
raw-edges.com (opens in new tab)
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Circus tent structure inspires this Japanese holiday home for a car lover
Hitoshi Saruta of Cubo Design Architect draws on the circus tent structure for his latest residential offering, a holiday home in Japan, called The Circus
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Fforme is the fashion label uniting European refinement with American ease
Ahead of Fforme’s presentation at New York Fashion Week on 10 February, creative director Paul Helbers, previously of The Row, tells the story behind its less-is-more approach
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published
-
Sustainable architecture: innovative and inspiring building design
This is sustainable architecture at its best: from amazing abodes to centres of care and hard-working offices, these buildings not only look good but also do good
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Tools for food: the history of how we eat
A new book, Tools for Food: The stories behind objects that influence how and what we eat reveals, the changing nature of our culinary habits
By Hannah Silver • Last updated
-
Caesarstone taps Snarkitecture for a new experiment in kitchen design
By Elly Parsons • Last updated
-
Special brew: ‘Rising Sun’ tea cart, by Isabelle Stanislas and Mauviel
By Emma Moore • Last updated