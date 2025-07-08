Luxury yacht kitchens are nautical but nicer thanks to Officine Gullo
Yacht kitchens are often compact and utilitarian. Italian kitchen specialist Officine Gullo set out to reimagine them as spaces of conviviality and connection
At Milan Design Week 2025, Italian luxury kitchen brand Officine Gullo unveiled its Nautical Collection of yacht kitchens – designed to transform the traditionally cramped galley into a central, social hub. On land, kitchens are the heart of the home. Why shouldn't the same be true at sea? Think islands for panoramic breakfasts, bar counters for sunset aperitifs, and cooking stations that serve as gathering places.
At sea, versatility is key. The Nautical Collection includes full kitchen and bar configurations, as well as modular elements for custom layouts. Countertops, cabinetry and walls can be outfitted with wine cellars, refrigerators, ice makers, glass washers, dishwashers, coffee machines, cocktail stations and more. In short, every detail is tailor-made to suit space, preferences and requirements.
Material selection was equally considered by Officine Gullo, which is known for its metal-crafted kitchens. The core material is AISI 316 stainless steel, chosen for its resistance to corrosion, finished in bespoke colours and accented with polished chrome.
The collection includes three standout design concepts. Ocean Flow offers both indoor and outdoor iterations. Indoors, a ‘vanilla frost’ matte pairs with chrome accents. A central island bar with cantilevered seating is the heart of the space, incorporating an ice basin, bottle and tool storage, a coffee machine and refrigerated wine columns. Outdoors, the palette shifts to a ‘cappuccino’ tone, anchored by an Arabescato Corchia marble countertop. Features include a professional barbecue, integrated sink, drawers and wine storage.
The Timeless Tide concept is rendered in matte grey with chrome finishes and Nero Marquina marble, boasting a tasting island that separates the cooking zone from a marble panel framed by eco-leather stools and Officine Gullo lamps. The working area features a double barbecue, a refrigerator, a freezer, an oven, a glass washer and a sink, with fun extras like cocktail and cheese carts.
Sundeck Retreat is crafted for cooking and conviviality on the flybridge. Dressed in a breezy matte blue and topped with Cristallo Traslux marble, its U-shaped hospitality island offers generous seating, a double barbecue, a maxi burner, an integrated sink, large refrigerators, display cabinets and a dedicated cocktail space.
With the Nautical Collection, Officine Gullo extends its legacy of Italian excellence to the sea, merging aesthetics, technology and ergonomic design. The collection – debuted at a special installation at the brand’s Milan showroom back in April – proves that culinary artistry doesn’t have to stay anchored at port.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
