Febal Casa has collaborated with Zaha Hadid Architects on a smooth and contemporary kitchen collection. Titled ‘Onda’, it comprises a kitchen island and sideboard, a perfect addition to a minimal, and modern home. The collection is visually tactile through the use of materiality, with the kitchen island and sideboard taking on a sculptural form and playing with spatial perception.

Febal Casa and Zaha Hadid Architects' Onda collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of Febal Casa and Zaha Hadid Architects)

The inspiration behind the collection comes from the sea, more specifically the geology of coastlines, eroded rock formations and the intricate striations that are then imprinted after being continuously knocked by waves. The essence of this is transplanted into the design language, where the result is an equilibrium between a darker colour palette and light and bright detailing.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Febal Casa and Zaha Hadid Architects)

The Onda Island is designed to be a centrepiece within a kitchen space. The length is customisable, while the depth is fixed. It is crafted with an aluminium frame, and smooth glass doors with a metal effect, colours vary from ‘Bronze’ to ‘Champagne’. There are options of having an integrated hob, with hood and sink, along with modules that can house drawers, trays, and pull-out trays.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Febal Casa and Zaha Hadid Architects)

The Onda Sideboard, also crafted with an aluminium frame and similar finishing, is defined by a balanced structure and harmonious proportions. Onda and Metal Iridio Onda is an internal structure designed for this collection to create a brighter storage space, due to the extra-clear glass shelves. This break in materiality welcomes a visual lightness to both pieces, and nods to the glassy surfaces of the sea.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Febal Casa and Zaha Hadid Architects)

The collection is an example of a contemporary interpretation of the dialogue between nature and design. This is rooted in a lot of Febal Casa’s pieces, which are informed by the Adriatic Riviera. ‘What we love about this project is realising the dream which designers and artists had for a long time: to recreate the subtle beauty of nature,’ shared Zaha Hadid Architects’s principal, Patrik Schumacher.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Febal Casa and Zaha Hadid Architects)

The collaboration between the Italian kitchen company and globally renowned architecture firm marks a matrimony between Italian design and architectural avant-garde, both of which welcome aesthetic beauty and modernity. This collection is an example of transforming nature’s inspirations into considered, contemporary pieces.



zaha-hadid.com

