Zaha Hadid Design serves up sophisticated new tableware
Tableware takes on compelling forms as Zaha Hadid Design shows its polish with new additions to its collections
In partnership with Zaha Hadid Design
The latest Zaha Hadid Design (ZHD) tableware collections include new iterations of its ‘Cell’, ‘Swirl’, ‘Prime’, ‘Hew’, and ‘Pulse’ products, all crafted in glass and polished stainless steel. With inspiration spanning from cellular organisms to the process of erosion, the pieces exemplify the link between late architect Zaha Hadid’s design language and the natural world.
ZHD, founded by Hadid in 2006, continues to reflect her uniquely dynamic aesthetic as design directors Woody Yao and Maha Kutay coherently translate her ethos. Applying a methodological approach to new projects, the studio implements the latest technological and material advancements, adding to a portfolio built on over 40 years of research.
Hadid’s bold and striking lines, organic, sci-fi curves, and intricate deployment of brutalist materials are evident in the studio’s output, which spans all scales and typologies – lighting, furniture, fashion accessories, jewellery, interiors, exhibitions, public art and set-design – and includes own-label designs such as those seen here, as well as commissions.
From the new ZHD collection A/W 2023
‘Cell’ bowls
Crafted from polished stainless steel, the ‘Cell’ bowls reference the inner beauty and intricacy of cellular organisms with a form that makes a transition from solid to void, via a gradation of hexagonal and spherical perforations.
‘We wanted to extend the “Cell” collection into the realm of serverware by adding bowls and a centrepiece to complement the [existing] candleholders,’ says the ZHD team. ‘[As before], we referenced the replication and growth of cellular organisms. However, in this iteration, we have introduced textural parametricism – formalising a moment of transition, the pieces are an expression of the many states of change occurring in nature.
‘Machined by robotic laser to ensure adherence to the concepts informing the design, the stainless-steel pieces are emblematic of ZHD's commitment to innovation. Their food-safe finish makes them equally functional as well as statement pieces.’
‘Pulse’ glassware
In the ‘Pulse’ series, the apparent simplicity of the pleated glass contrasts with the complexity of the glassware’s production process. Each piece displays many degrees of variation in the polished, hand-blown glass and a glimpse into the meticulous craftsmanship and technical challenges involved in its making, to achieve seamless vertical channels across a portion of the circumference. The pleats wrap around the base of the glassware, extending upwards, emphasising both vertical and horizontal dynamism. The design provides a tactile dichotomy between the smooth and folded surfaces, and a uniquely sensory experience for the user.
‘Hew’ drinkware
The result of ZHD’s extensive exploration of the concepts of erosion and carving, ‘Hew’ drinkware is a tactile and visually engaging series of elements that redefine the art of glassmaking. Each piece – a highball, a tumbler, and a carafe – is meticulously crafted to embody the perfect balance between form and function.
‘Swirl’ bowls
The ‘Swirl’ small bowl is a new addition to the series – inspired by the motion of a swirling vortex – and retains the essence of its larger counterpart while boasting a unique character. With a polished surface that adds to its dynamism, the shallow bowl, perfect for decorative purposes or serving food, is meticulously crafted and a timeless design.
