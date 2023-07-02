Officine Gullo’s new kitchen showroom in Florence is a renaissance chapel
Kitchen brand Officine Gullo took over an impressive deconsecrated chapel off Chiesa di San Salvatore di Ognissanti to create a demonstration space in the heart of Florence
Officine Gullo's new space in Florence is perhaps the world's most unusual kitchen showroom in the world. A deconsecrated chapel in the complex of Chiesa di San Salvatore di Ognissanti has become the new home of the Florentine kitchen brand.
Officine Gullo in Florence
Chiesa di San Salvatore di Ognissanti is a legendary place in Catholic culture: a Baroque church from 1627 (its current structure replacing the original1250s building), it is the burial place of early Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli, Age of Discovery explorer Amerigo Vespucci, and Napoleon Bonaparte’s younger sister Carolina. Inside, are a plethora of important Renaissance works, including several paintings by Giotto and frescoes by Botticelli and Domenico Ghirlandaio.
The location is a rather fitting background for Officine Gullo. Inspired by Tuscan cooking traditions and the local approach to craftsmanship, Carmelo Gullo launched the company he is now running with his three sons as a celebration of artisanal excellence and gastronomy.
The Officine Gullo House is a striking space that nods to the rituals behind cooking, presenting and consuming food, elevating each moment. It is also a location that allows Officine Gullo to fully immerse the company in the city whose history inspired it.
‘The beauty of the city, in which we have the good fortune to live and work, amalgamates the two cores of our production: tradition and technology,’ says Gullo. ‘The wonders of this astonishing place inspire us every day; they guide our imagination every time we devote ourselves to a project.’
The space was created in collaboration with Milanese studio SuperSpatial, who leda renovation focused on discreetly adding modern touches that would complement the site’s Renaissance elements. The renovation was faithful to the location’s sacred layout: a large tailor-made Officine Gullo kitchen stands where an altar would normally be. It’s a bespoke composition featuring an island, two ovens, four gas burners, a coup de feu, a pasta cooker, and induction and preparation hobs. Officine Gullo’s guests dine at a special table placed in front of the kitchen island, so they can fully experience the surroundings.
‘The architecture of the space, and its location in the centre of Florence, reflectour brand values: a luxury kitchen maker that creates in continuity with the Florentine tradition of exquisite craftsmanship,’ says Manfredi Conforzi, commercial director of Officine Gullo. ‘But the location is not just an exhibition space: it’s a place where true brand experiences can be lived. The display kitchen is fully functional, allowing for the hosting of events and private dinners. This perfectly aligns with Officine Gullo’s vision of bringing the pleasure of cooking and convivial moments to people around the world.’
Each Officine Gullo kitchen is a unique combination of craft, technology and precision, and the company’s virtually unlimited customisation opportunities make its offering highly desirable. The design is rooted in both tradition and modernity, with a modular system that can be adapted to any space and which features timeless details that reflect the craft and mechanical engineering behind it. To create a bespoke kitchen, customers can choose from a catalogue featuring appliances, cooking ranges and accessories, including 10kW gas burners, lava stone grills, professional fryers, polished fry tops and steamers. Each element is available in seven finishings that range from burnished brass and copper chrome to 24ct gold, with an unlimited choice of colours. If cleanliness is next to godliness, then surely the dream bespoke kitchen isn’t far behind.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
This milkshake recipe is the perfect antidote for summertime heat
This American diner-style milkshake recipe from our archives is a cool rediscovery
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Avgvst marks new Berlin store opening with cutlery-themed jewellery
Harry Nuriev of Crosby Studios is at the helm of Avgvst’s new Berlin store, and has collaborated on its range of cutlery-themed jewellery
By Ann Binlot • Published
-
Five full-featured tablets to unchain you from your desk
These five super screens – Apple, Android, and Windows tablets – offer the display area and processing power to handle any creative task
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Upgrade your Ikea kitchen with Superfront’s Bruta collection by Raw-Edges
Stockholm Design Week 2023: Raw Edges designed the new Bruta Kitchen for Superfront, marking the Swedish brand’s first design collaboration
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Outdoor kitchens to elevate your summertime dining
We look for the best outdoor kitchens to bring our culinary prowess to the garden this summer season
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
Tools for food: the history of how we eat
A new book, Tools for Food: The stories behind objects that influence how and what we eat reveals, the changing nature of our culinary habits
By Hannah Silver • Last updated
-
Caesarstone taps Snarkitecture for a new experiment in kitchen design
By Elly Parsons • Last updated
-
Special brew: ‘Rising Sun’ tea cart, by Isabelle Stanislas and Mauviel
By Emma Moore • Last updated