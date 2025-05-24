Inside the new Fondazione Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti in Rome, which opens with an ode to ‘Valentino Red’
Wallpaper* gets a private tour of the new Roman institution, PM23, which opens with an exhibition of ‘dialogues’ between Valentino Garavani’s designs and a catalogue of red-hued contemporary art
It was in 1959 that Valentino Garavani revealed his first collection to instant acclaim in Rome – including a dress, ‘La Fiesta’, in a bold shade of red. Some 66 years later, the singular, Pantone-recognised colour that has defined his prolific body of work ever since is being celebrated mere metres from where his career started.
‘Valentino Red’, the distinct shade of crimson owned and immortalised by Garavani, plays protagonist in the inaugural exhibition ‘Horizons/Red’ at PM23, the new cultural hub founded by the Fondazione Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti in Piazza Mignanelli, the original headquarters of the Valentino fashion brand.
Staged across six rooms in the newly restored venue, five themes – defining beauty, identity, emotional landscapes, surface treatment and, lastly, dreamlike surfaces – are explored through the presentation of 50 of Valentino’s most iconic creations, spanning his career from 1959 to 2008, when he retired, alongside 30 works by artists, also dominated by the colour red.
Fondazione Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti opens in Rome
Among the selected pieces, a tulle haute couture dress from Valentino’s groundbreaking 1959 collection looks out towards Cy Twombly’s Untitled, 2008; a backless crepe gown from S/S 2008 gazes at Clyfford Still’s 1955-D, PH-387 oil on canvas; a taffeta bubble-hem gown contemplates Francis Bacon’s 1983 Sand Dune painting; while haute couture column gowns take in Louise Bourgeois 20-frame compilation, 10am Is When You Come To Me (2006). They are joined by dozens more dialogues.
‘Seeing the dresses and artworks together sparked emotions we didn’t anticipate,’ Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino’s life and business partner, told Wallpaper* ahead of the exhibition opening on 25 May. ‘It reminded us how timeless beauty can be, and how creativity speaks across decades. It was both a professional and personal journey.’
The pair looked to former collaborator Pamela Golbin, who curated the definitive ‘Valentino: Themes and Variations’ exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in 2008 when Valentino retired, to curate once again.
Given free rein, Golbin selected each of the 50 gowns from the archive and had them meticulously restored to be ready for their new close-up. Faced with the challenge to celebrate Valentino’s legacy as one of the fashion world’s most important couturiers, Golbin wanted to take an approach that matches the originality of Valentino’s designs.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘There have been so many art and fashion exhibitions in the past when you put a definition onto the dress that the designer never intended to have – so we really wanted to keep as authentic as possible,’ Golbin told Wallpaper*. ‘So while we explored red through art and fashion, it was not fashion and art dialoguing, because Mr Valentino did not dialogue with these works of art and these artists – many of whom died some years back – obviously didn’t know Mr Valentino’s work, so we didn’t want to set up an artificial dialogue.’
The alchemy that happened as a result was a happy coincidence.
‘What was stunning about having them both reply to the same themes is that something did happen between them, perhaps because all of them define one theme, and that is beauty. At the centre of this foundation is that beauty creates beauty.’
Valentino, who recently celebrated his 93rd birthday, was heavily involved in the realisation of the exhibition, said Golbin. He had paid a visit to the space the day before Wallpaper’s private tour, creating a moment for himself and Giammetti to pause for reflection.
‘It’s emotional,’ said Giammetti. ‘You don’t realise what you’ve built until you take a step back. Curating this exhibition has been a way to look at our past, not with nostalgia, but as inspiration for what comes next.’
The exhibition is the first of many at the PM23 space that will serve as a ‘centre of cultural exchange’ moving forward, said Giammetti, adding that the realisation of the space was especially significant for him and Valentino.
‘This space, in the heart of Rome, represents the culmination of a dream – to create a lasting, tangible home for the cultural mission and the activities supported by the Fondazione. It’s about opening the door to the future, offering a space for creativity, for new voices, and for a community built around culture and inspiration.’
It also embodies the pair’s hope for future generations of aspiring creatives, just like they were back when they met in 1960.
‘I hope they stay curious, authentic, and fearless. The world has changed, but the need for vision and courage remains the same. Art and fashion are not only industries. they are ways of telling stories. I hope the next generation feels empowered to tell theirs. If we can inspire even one young person to pursue a path of beauty and purpose, our efforts will have been worthwhile.’
Horizons/Red opens at PM23 on Piazza Mignanelli on 25 May 2025, with free admission until June 11, 2025.
Scarlett Conlon a freelance journalist and consultant specialising in fashion, design and lifestyle. Before relocating to Italy, she held roles as deputy fashion editor at The Guardian and Observer and news editor at British Vogue in London. She is currently a regular contributor Wallpaper* Magazine among other prominent international fashion and design titles.
-
Out of office: what the Wallpaper* editors have been up to this week
This week, the Wallpaper* staff kept it local in London for a week of inaugurations: new members’ clubs, furniture collections, car models and studio albums
-
Google I/O 2025 melded light-touch UI interactions with an enhanced AI-driven core
We take stock of Google’s new AI offerings. Under a new Material 3 Expressive aesthetic that softens and smooths, AI arrives to take stock of you, your choices, desires, innermost thoughts and exactly what it is you want for dinner
-
Gorillaz mark 25 years with an immersive new exhibition
Step into ‘House of Kong’, the virtual band’s exhibition coming to London’s Copper Box in August 2025 – watch the trailer and buy tickets
-
Inside Valentino’s intimate New York ‘listening room’, designed with Terraforma
Uniting with Italian collective Terraforma, Valentino continues the phenomenon of the ‘listening room’ with L’Atelier Sonore, a plush new space in its Madison Avenue store complete with an eclectic sonic programme for vinyl aficionados
-
Inside Alessandro Michele’s showstopping debut haute couture show for Valentino
This afternoon in Paris (29 Janaury 2025), the Italian designer hit new heights with an eclectic, era-traversing couture collection for Valentino
-
The best of Haute Couture Week S/S 2025, from Chanel to Valentino
Representing the pinnacle of Parisian fashion and savoir-faire, Haute Couture Week S/S 2025 took place in the French capital this week. Here, Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss picks the highlights
-
Nostalgia and eclecticism meet in Resort 2025’s best looks, which are fit for a silent disco
Free-spirited Resort 2025 looks for letting go on the dancefloor or pounding the city streets to your very own soundtrack
-
Alessandro Michele is back: inside the designer’s ‘deeply felt’ debut show for Valentino
This afternoon in Paris, former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele returned with his debut collection for Valentino, a musing on the power of beauty
-
Alessandro Michele is Valentino’s new creative director
Former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele is named the successor to Pierpaolo Piccioli at the Roman house
-
Paris Fashion Week A/W 2023: Chanel to Miu Miu
The best of Paris Fashion Week A/W 2023 in our ongoing round-up, from an evocation of the camellia flower at Chanel to Miuccia Prada’s ‘ways of looking’ at Miu Miu
-
Valentino’s theatrical new exhibition celebrates the house founder’s 90th birthday
At Teatro Sociale di Voghera, a new exhibition marks seminal designer Valentino Garavani’s 90th birthday, collating pieces from his time at the helm with ‘Valentino red’ taking centre stage