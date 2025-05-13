Inside Valentino’s intimate New York ‘listening room’, designed with Terraforma
Uniting with Italian collective Terraforma, Valentino continues the phenomenon of the ‘listening room’ with L’Atelier Sonore, a plush new space in its Madison Avenue store complete with an eclectic sonic programme for vinyl aficionados
The past few years have seen the listening room – or, indeed, the listening bar – become something of a cultural phenomenon. In London alone, there have been a slew of new openings for vinyl and soundsystem aficionados (Neil Ridley explored the growing enclave of London listening bars for Wallpaper* earlier this year), while in Milan, the Giorgio di Salvo-designed ‘Voce’, a gleaming 330 sq m listening room in the Triennale Milano, was revealed in April. Even Michelin star restaurants are getting in on the act: Wallpaper’s Mary Cleary visited Arkestra in Istanbul, Turkey, where a moody listening room was the brainchild of co-founder Debora Ipekel, a former programmer for Boiler Room and NTS Radio host.
Inside Valentino’s L’Atelier Sonore listening room
Now, New Yorkers have a new listening room opening of their own, courtesy of Italian fashion house Valentino. The space, titled L’Atelier Sonore (the Sound Atelier), opens later this week in the house’s Madison Avenue store, its intimate, midcentury-inspired interior a reflection of creative director Alessandro Michele’s aesthetic vision for Valentino so far (he began his current role in 2024, having previously been creative director of Gucci).
Conceived in collaboration with Italian collective Terraforma and designed by architect Francesco Lupia, the room centres on a bespoke soundsystem, listening ‘console’ and undulating modular velvet seating, on which listeners can recline. The room’s textures – from enveloping floor-to-ceiling curtains to veneered woods – were chosen to evoke ‘avant-garde listening salons... underscoring a commitment to craftsmanship, intimacy, and timelessness’.
Terraforma has also worked with Valentino on a special sonic programme to mark the space’s opening this week ( L’Atelier Sonore opens to the public on 15 May 15 2025). Promising a ‘rich tapestry of international influences’, the eclectic line-up comprises various ‘listening sessions’ helmed by artists and musicians including Laraaji, Lea Bertucci, Laurel Halo, Lizzi Bougatsos, Chuquimamani-Condori, Kevin Beasley, Veronica Vasicka and Physical Therapy. Playing for around 45 minutes using vinyls from their own personal archives, participants will also share stories about the records and ‘[revel] in the silences in between’. The space will remain open to the public until the end of August 2025, with a selection of records played throughout the day, alongside sporadic ‘listening sessions’ with friends of the house.
Valentino, 654 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10065.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
A love letter to the panache and beauty of diagrams: OMA/AMO at the Prada Foundation in Venice
‘Diagrams’, an exhibition by AMO/OMA, celebrates the powerful visual communication of data as a valuable tool of investigation; we toured the newly opened show in Venice’s Prada Foundation
-
12 questions with visual artist Jonathan Zawada
The Australian artist has created film to accompany Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard's new album 'Tell Tales' drawing on his use of psychedelic colours and digital image making. Here, he takes on the Wallpaper* Q&A.
-
Frank Lloyd Wright’s first Los Angeles home faces closure
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House is the city’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Now amidst city budget cuts, it will face closure and its status at the risk of being delisted
-
Jonathan Lyndon Chase’s Acne Studios takeover is one Frieze Week installation you won’t want to miss
The Philadelphia-based artist takes over the Swedish label's Greene Street flagship in New York alongside a limited-edition collaboration: ‘My work is about my lived experience as a queer, Black person’
-
Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo on curating the perfect Met Gala table: ‘They share my honesty’
The LA-based founder of Fear of God takes Wallpaper* behind the scenes of his preparations for the Met Gala 2025, dressing guests who span the worlds of art, film and fashion, including Yara Shahidi, Ryan Coogler, Arthur Jafa and Andre Walker
-
Torkwase Dyson’s set design for ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at The Met meditates on ownership, charisma and histories
The artist’s exhibition design sees her recognisable geometric forms provide the backdrop to the Costume Institute’s extensive survey of the Black dandy, which was celebrated at the Met Gala yesterday (5 May)
-
This perfume bottle archive was nearly lost. Now, it offers a rare whiff of fragrance history
Fifty blueprints from a forgotten French crystal manufacturer will be for sale as part of the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair
-
New York Fashion Week A/W 2025 highlights: Tory Burch to Thom Browne
Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss picks the best of New York Fashion Week A/W 2025, from Tory Burch’s ‘twisted’ American sportswear to Thom Browne’s theatrical finish
-
Everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2025 and ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ exhibition
Everything Wallpaper* knows about the Met Gala 2025 – from the dress code to the exhibition theme and A-list co-chairs
-
Pat McGrath collages make-up onto faces for Marc Jacobs S/S 2025
Last night, Pat McGrath used fabric cutouts in place of lipstick and blush at the Marc Jacobs S/S 2025 show in New York
-
Women’s Fashion Week A/W 2025: what to expect
After some seasons of flux, Women’s Fashion Week A/W 2025 will see a number of designers begin their tenures at the world’s best-known houses – though there are some notable absences too. Here’s what to expect in London, Milan, Paris and New York, which begins today (6 February 2025)