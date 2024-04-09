Get groovy at The Pinky Ring, Las Vegas, a 1970s cocktail lounge shaking up the city

Global design studio Yabu Pushelberg has united with singer-songwriter Bruno Mars to open The Pinky Ring, a cocktail lounge and live music venue at the heart of Las Vegas' Bellagio Resort and Casino, filled with decadence and grandeur.

At The Pinky Ring, Las Vegas, no phones are allowed

(Image credit: Courtesy of Yabu Pushelberg)

The cocktail lounge’s central interior theme has a 1970s vibe, from the deep-set furnishings to the no-phones policy. The furniture curves around the space, soft velvets marrying with marble table tops to create a sense of opulent comfort. A mirrored passageway decorated with Bruno Mars’ Grammy Award collection leads guests into the secluded space.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Yabu Pushelberg)

The muted interior hues are intended as a soothing respite from the vibrancy of Las Vegas. The bar and lounge have independent colour palettes of contrasting greens and browns, while a sunken conversation pit is the retro centrepiece of the 5,000 sq ft space. Each area exudes a debonair feel.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Yabu Pushelberg)

The Pinky Ring’s strict no-phones policy encourages guests to enjoy the moment, while low lighting inspired by mellow music videos helps set a sensual mood.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Yabu Pushelberg)

Yabu Pushelberg founders George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg said of the project, ‘There is this decadent, outrageous fantasy surrounding Las Vegas and how it can be experienced; The Pinky Ring brings that to life. With Bruno, we designed the bar and lounge as an opulent adult playground, with an attitude reminiscent of a 1970s penthouse party.'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Yabu Pushelberg)

bellagio.mgmresorts.com