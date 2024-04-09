Get groovy at The Pinky Ring, Las Vegas, a 1970s cocktail lounge shaking up the city
The Pinky Ring is a Las Vegas cocktail and live music venue by Bruno Mars and Yabu Pushelberg
Global design studio Yabu Pushelberg has united with singer-songwriter Bruno Mars to open The Pinky Ring, a cocktail lounge and live music venue at the heart of Las Vegas' Bellagio Resort and Casino, filled with decadence and grandeur.
At The Pinky Ring, Las Vegas, no phones are allowed
The cocktail lounge’s central interior theme has a 1970s vibe, from the deep-set furnishings to the no-phones policy. The furniture curves around the space, soft velvets marrying with marble table tops to create a sense of opulent comfort. A mirrored passageway decorated with Bruno Mars’ Grammy Award collection leads guests into the secluded space.
The muted interior hues are intended as a soothing respite from the vibrancy of Las Vegas. The bar and lounge have independent colour palettes of contrasting greens and browns, while a sunken conversation pit is the retro centrepiece of the 5,000 sq ft space. Each area exudes a debonair feel.
The Pinky Ring’s strict no-phones policy encourages guests to enjoy the moment, while low lighting inspired by mellow music videos helps set a sensual mood.
Yabu Pushelberg founders George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg said of the project, ‘There is this decadent, outrageous fantasy surrounding Las Vegas and how it can be experienced; The Pinky Ring brings that to life. With Bruno, we designed the bar and lounge as an opulent adult playground, with an attitude reminiscent of a 1970s penthouse party.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
John Akomfrah explores the sonic for the British Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2024
We spoke with John Akomfrah ahead of the 60th Venice Biennale on what to expect from his British Pavilion
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Ibrahim Mahama tells us why he has covered the Barbican in pink fabric
Ibrahim Mahama's 'Purple Hibiscus' has transformed the Barbican’s Lakeside Terrace
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Watches and Wonders 2024: all the highlights from the Geneva event
Discover the watches at the year's biggest watch event, Watches and Wonders
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Inside the lavish, members-only Core Club New York
Core Club opens a new flagship in New York, boasting top-tier hospitality and entertainment, and a terrace with panoramic Manhattan views
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Warren Street Hotel is a colourful marvel in downtown Tribeca
The Warren Street Hotel boasts a distinct blue façade and eclectic interiors by Kit Kemp Design Studio
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
San Sabino offers mellow Italian-American dining in New York
San Sabino debuts in New York’s West Village, helmed by Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, with interiors by GRT Architects
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Fried chicken fever? Coqodaq knows how to do it
Devoted disciples of Korean fried chicken can worship at Manhattan’s Coqodaq, designed by the Rockwell Group
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Enjoy lakeside dining at the Village Supper Club in Wisconsin
DMAC Architecture and Interiors has transformed the 55-year-old Village Supper Club beside Delavan Lake
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
HOK-designed Thompson Houston takes over the city’s historic Fourth Ward
Thompson Houston by Hyatt is a 36-storey landmark in scenic Buffalo Bayou Park
By Daniel Scheffler Published
-
The Hollywood Roosevelt’s penthouse suites get a sumptuous refresh
The Hollywood Roosevelt tapped designer Kevin Klein to imbue the suites with both contemporary finishes and historical details
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Bondst Hudson Yards promises intimate Japanese dining in NYC
Bondst inaugurates its second location, facing the Hudson River, following the success of its flagship location in NoHo
By Sofia de la Cruz Published