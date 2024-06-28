Simple pleasures are the order of the day at El Minutito café-bar in Mexico City
El Minutito is a fast and friendly pit-stop for coffee, conviviality and more, designed by Lucas Cantú, of Mexican studio Tezontle
Mexico City’s El Minutito is not just a café and bar; it is a tribute to universal moments of kinship and draws inspiration from the conviviality of Italian standing bars, the communal spirit of sharing tapas, and the warm embrace of old-school Mexican cantinas. Designed by Mexican architect and co-founder of Tezontle studio, Lucas Cantú, the space was envisioned as a sanctuary where locals and travellers could come together to enjoy life’s simple pleasures.
El Minutito, Mexico City
El Minutito has been custom-designed down to the smallest details, integrating a few unique pieces in a yellow-accented interior. Mirrors are strategically placed throughout to reflect and expand the space, creating a sense of openness. Wood infuses the project with a cosy and natural atmosphere, while off-the-shelf aluminium and brass profiles highlight intricate details.
At the heart of the establishment lies a custom-designed bar adorned with brass detailing and a bespoke clock that elegantly ticks away the minutes, paying homage to the project’s name (‘in a minute’ in Spanish). Here, guests can savour pastries, pies, cookies, traditional ‘pan de dulce’ and freshly prepared sandwiches. ‘Much like the fast-paced espresso culture in Italy, everything at El Minutito is fast and ready to go,’ Cantú points out.
As the day unfolds, guests can transition from sipping coffee, teas or Mexican hot chocolate to ordering cañas, vermouth and wine. Small botanas (snacks) are served on dainty plates, while cocktails and carajillos (a coffee drink) mark the beginning of the evening as the music picks up pace. ‘El Minutito is a social hub,’ Cantú says. ‘It’s a celebration of connection where strangers become friends over a shared moment.
El Minutito is located at Londres 28, Juárez, Mexico City, @el.minutito
A version of this article appears in the July 2024 Design Directory Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
