Simple pleasures are the order of the day at El Minutito café-bar in Mexico City

Mexico City’s El Minutito is not just a café and bar; it is a tribute to universal moments of kinship and draws inspiration from the conviviality of Italian standing bars, the communal spirit of sharing tapas, and the warm embrace of old-school Mexican cantinas. Designed by Mexican architect and co-founder of Tezontle studio, Lucas Cantú, the space was envisioned as a sanctuary where locals and travellers could come together to enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

El Minutito, Mexico City

El Minutito has been custom-designed down to the smallest details, integrating a few unique pieces in a yellow-accented interior. Mirrors are strategically placed throughout to reflect and expand the space, creating a sense of openness. Wood infuses the project with a cosy and natural atmosphere, while off-the-shelf aluminium and brass profiles highlight intricate details.

At the heart of the establishment lies a custom-designed bar adorned with brass detailing and a bespoke clock that elegantly ticks away the minutes, paying homage to the project’s name (‘in a minute’ in Spanish). Here, guests can savour pastries, pies, cookies, traditional ‘pan de dulce’ and freshly prepared sandwiches. ‘Much like the fast-paced espresso culture in Italy, everything at El Minutito is fast and ready to go,’ Cantú points out.

As the day unfolds, guests can transition from sipping coffee, teas or Mexican hot chocolate to ordering cañas, vermouth and wine. Small botanas (snacks) are served on dainty plates, while cocktails and carajillos (a coffee drink) mark the beginning of the evening as the music picks up pace. ‘El Minutito is a social hub,’ Cantú says. ‘It’s a celebration of connection where strangers become friends over a shared moment.

El Minutito is located at Londres 28, Juárez, Mexico City, @el.minutito

