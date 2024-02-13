Step into Yoko Ono’s immersive world at Tate Modern
‘Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind’ spans the artist and activist's work from the 1950s to the present day
‘Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind’ at Tate Modern is an exhibition that wants you to get involved, fittingly for an artist and activist who has long considered participation to be integral to her art. It’s the thread that runs throughout the show, her largest UK retrospective, tracing her multidisciplinary work from the 1950s to date in an immersive experience that’s faithful to the instructive core at the heart of Ono’s work.
A chronological narrative takes us from Ono’s childhood in Tokyo, Japan, to her evacuation to the countryside during the Second World War and subsequent move to New York, where she conceived her first works. The instructive elements in her art are clear early on, in pieces that encouraged viewers to light a match. The idea is explored in three parts here – in the instruction itself, the performance, and the film.
Yoko Ono at Tate Modern
This sets the pattern for the rest of the exhibition. Through her art, Ono instructs us – play chess with all-white pieces until you can’t remember where your pieces are, remove your shoes and carry out activities inside a black bag, hammer a nail, add colour to a white boat in a reflection of displacement, write a message to your mother – and as visitors to the exhibition, we can faithfully obey.
The exhibition lingers on Ono’s five-year stay in London, from 1966, as a turning point in the radical nature of her work, tracing the connections she made with artists, writers and musicians, including husband and collaborator John Lennon. A multimedia approach invites us in, from 1969 film Bed Peace, showing the couple’s second ‘bed-in’ event, and the resulting media scourge that ensued.
The exhibition takes its name from Ono’s concerts and events in London and Liverpool in 1966 and 1967, where ‘silent’ music reigned, present only in listeners’ minds. Here, music is everywhere, including anthems Sisters O Sisters (1972), Woman Power (1973) and Rising (1995), supporting Ono’s work for violence against women in a multisensory mash-up.
‘Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind’ at Tate Modern, London, 15 Feb – 1 September 2024
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Clap Restaurant brings sensory Japanese dining to London
Clap Restaurant opens in London Knightsbridge with playful interiors by Studio Glitt and Japanese cuisine
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Palm Springs Modernism Week 2024: a guide for your winter desert escape
Palm Springs Modernism Week 2024 is upon us and we have compiled a list of highlights for the American desert celebration of all things midcentury
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Lagos Biennial 2024: the highlights
Lagos Biennial 2024 took over the city’s Tafawa Balewa Square with the theme of ‘refuge’
By Ugonna-Ora Owoh Published
-
The Royal Ballet celebrates new talent in choreography with edgy set design
The Royal Ballet Festival of New Choreography encompasses performances and events at the Royal Opera House in London
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Don’t miss: ‘The Mother & The Weaver’ dissects the complexity of motherhood
‘The Mother & The Weaver’ at the Foundling Museum, London, looks at the complex role of the mother in art from the Ursula Hauser Collection
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Nachson Mimran: life through the lens of a creative activist, at Leica Gallery London
Leica Gallery’s ‘Nachson Mimran: Photographs from the Decade that Changed My Life’ is an intimate narrative spanning diverse communities, landscapes, and lives (until 11 February)
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Oozing, squidgy, erupting forms come alive at Hayward Gallery
‘When Forms Come Alive: Sixty Years of Restless Sculpture’ at Hayward Gallery, London, is a group show full of twists and turns
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Heads up: art exhibitions to see in January 2024
Start the year right with the Wallpaper* pick of art exhibitions to see in January 2024
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Curtains up on theatre set design stars of the year
Theatre set design talent is centre stage as the Linbury Prize and London’s National Theatre announce a new crop of stars
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Ghada Amer’s provocative embroidered texts speak of feminism and activism
Ghada Amer explores the power of words in ‘QR Codes Revisited – London’ at Goodman Gallery in London’s Mayfair
By Nargess Shahmanesh Banks Published
-
Malorie Blackman is celebrated with British Library exhibition
‘Malorie Blackman: The Power of Stories’ at the British Library shines a light on her journey as an author, while touching on social issues represented in her novels
By Tianna Williams Published