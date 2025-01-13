Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: Tate Modern’s cultural shapeshifting takes the art prize
We sing the praises of Tate Modern for celebrating the artists that are drawn to other worlds
While artists have long worked at the intersection of theatre, fashion, performance, activism and film, to name a few mediums, it’s a cultural shapeshifting that is often sidestepped by the traditional exhibition format. Recently, however, as fluidity is increasingly celebrated, institutions and spaces are unveiling the chameleonic nature of the artist, something the Tate Modern has demonstrated to brilliant effect with its programming in 2024 and 2025.
Recent exhibitions, such as last year’s ‘Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind’, the current ‘Mike Kelley: Ghost and Spirit’, and the upcoming ‘Leigh Bowery!’, have included works across a broader context. Three different artists working in three different mediums, Ono, Kelley and Bowery are united by their fascination with other worlds beyond the narrow confines of art, which take shape in their work through ritual and conversation. Specifically, threads are woven together through the lens of music, which also becomes a way of connecting the community.
‘All three artists have roots in music subculture and performance,’ says Catherine Wood, Tate Modern’s director of programme. ‘Part of what I’m trying to do with the Tate Modern programme is to make space for the kinds of art-making that have been excluded from the mainstream canon, but which have a real influence on younger artists today, who often think much more openly about the flow between music, art, fashion and activism.’ Wood points out that it is traditionally Western narratives that have formalised a separation between art, dance, theatre and music – something she is keen to address.
We saw this integration in the Yoko Ono show, which explored the eclectic facets in her work through the channels of instruction, performance and film, a radical entry into her world of participatory art. Creating this immersive world was also crucial for Mike Kelley, whose dark pop art comes to life in experimental multimedia installations flicking between the spiritual, the uncanny and the sinister. Leigh Bowery, too, forged his own way through an array of mediums, with his clothing, make-up and performance art directing the gaze back to the body, which itself becomes a tool, situated in a space that could be a club or a gallery.
‘It’s interesting because each of these artists had a connection to pop artists who were more well-known than they were,’ adds Wood. ‘Mike Kelley with Sonic Youth, Leigh Bowery with Boy George, and Yoko Ono with John Lennon. But despite this proximity to fame, and creative exchange with those individuals, each of them was, in different ways, inspired by processes of composition, collaboration and “jamming” that come from a musical experience: whether being in a noise band [Mike Kelley], mastering the classical piano [Yoko Ono] or organising a club night or performing in a drag band [Bowery].’
These artists, working in the late-20th century and into the 21st, championed the subversive subcultures of the music that inspired them, reacting against earlier ideas that dictated music must be enjoyed in its pure form only. Here, music is more than a sound, but rather encompasses the aesthetics of everything around it, a winning formula for the freer, non-binary agenda of the future.
‘Music creates a kind of architecture that allows us to experience the passing of time in an aesthetic way,’ says Wood. ‘This is something that has inspired artists and choreographers particularly, because it enables them to create sequences of images, or moving images, that we can experience through duration. With these shows, we’re bringing subcultural activities – performance, sound, activism – to light in a new way. It feels relevant to what our audiences are interested in today.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘Mike Kelley: Ghost and Spirit’ is on show until 9 March 2025; ‘Leigh Bowery!’ is on show from 27 February-31 August 2025, both at Tate Modern, London SE1
The February 2025 issue of Wallpaper* is available in print on newsstands from 9 January 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Jaguar’s big rethink earns its Type 00 concept car a Wallpaper* Design Award 2025
We salute the forward-thinking and bold choices of the dramatic Jaguar Type 00 Concept, a preview of next year's all-new electric GT
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: JB Blunk rings are sculptures for the hand
The JB Blunk Estate has partnered with J Hannah on the reproduction of four special rings
By Hannah Silver Published
-
CES 2025: we select the best new tech for home and workplace
Ten new devices that’ll help define the domestic realm and the world of work, should you wish to immerse yourself still further in the algorithmic mire
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Inside the distorted world of artist George Rouy
Frequently drawing comparisons with Francis Bacon, painter George Rouy is gaining peer points for his use of classic techniques to distort the human form
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘I'm endlessly fascinated by the nude’: Somaya Critchlow’s intimate and confident drawings are on show in London
‘Triple Threat’ at Maximillian William gallery in London is British artist Somaya Critchlow’s first show dedicated solely to drawing
By Zoe Whitfield Published
-
Looking forward to Tate Modern’s 25th anniversary party
From 9-12 May 2025, Tate Modern, one of London’s most adored art museums, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a lively weekend of festivities
By Smilian Cibic Published
-
Out of office: what the Wallpaper* editors have been doing this week
A week in the world of Wallpaper*. Here's how our editors have been entertaining themselves in the run up to Christmas
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Love, melancholy and domesticity: Anna Calleja is a painter to watch
Anna Calleja explores everyday themes in her exhibition, ‘One Fine Day in the Middle of the Night’, at Sim Smith, London
By Emily Steer Published
-
Ndayé Kouagou speaks the language of the chaotic social media influencer in London
Ndayé Kouagou celebrates meandering incoherence with an exhibition, ‘A Message for Everybody’, at Gathering in London
By Phin Jennings Published
-
Out of office: what the Wallpaper* editors have been doing this week
A snowy Swiss Alpine sleepover, a design book fest in Milan, and a night with Steve Coogan in London – our editors' out-of-hours adventures this week
By Bill Prince Published
-
Discover psychedelic landscapes and mind-bending art at London’s Tate Modern
'Electric Dreams' at the Tate encompasses the period from the 1950s to the beginning of the internet era
By Hannah Silver Published