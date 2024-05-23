Leica’s D-Lux 8 continues a long tradition of simple, streamlined point and shoot cameras
The long-running D-Lux series is Leica’s nod to ‘entry level’ technology. The latest D-Lux 8 updates the lens, body and software of this high-quality pocket camera
Leica’s star continues to rise in the digital era and cameras bearing the famous red dot logo have lost none of their lustre. The company has teamed up with smartphone makers to keep its optical expertise in the frame of a younger generation, whilst also fielding the occasional collaboration (2023’s Disney edition Q2, for example).
The core of the company’s camera business is still aimed at both working professionals and discerning luxury buyers. Professional equipment like the Leica Q3 full frame camera and the Leica SL3 sits at a premium price point.
The new D-Lux 8 is very different. As Leica’s ‘entry level camera’, it’s continuing a lineage that started back in 2003 with one of the company’s very first digital cameras, the D-LUX, a then cutting-edge Panasonic model re-skinned in aluminium. Over two decades, the D-Lux range has evolved into the perfect tool for those who find smartphone photography rather gauche.
The new camera’s fresh casing design aligns with the approach used on Leica’s other cameras, and there’s also a new user interface, drawn directly from Leica’s Q range. The 4/3” CMOS censor is paired with a fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9–34 f/1.7–2.8 ASPH. lens and there are simplified, easily accessible controls on the upper panel. The new camera comes with accessory range includes a grip, various straps and protectors and a selection of bags.
There are very few examples of digital technology that retains an analogue feel, but a Leica is one of them. Simple design, exceptional optics and a laser-guided focus on the art of image making ensure the Leica D-Lux 8 is an excellent pocketable choice for the peripatetic photographer.
Leica D-Lux 8, £1,450, available soon from Leica-Camera.com, @Leica_Camera
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
New Kia EV3 shows how the Korean brand’s bold aesthetic approach works at any scale
The newly revealed Kia EV3 has all the chunky, geometric appeal of the bigger EV9 in a compact and clever package
By Guy Bird Published
-
Rescue dogs and cats model Ikea's latest pet collection
Ikea Utsådd pet collection features cats and dogs essentials, modelled in their latest catalogue by rescue pets from the Woodgreen Pets Charity
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
‘Elemental and pure’ cooking earns a Mexico City taco stand its first Michelin star
Since 1968, this taquería has been serving up just four dishes, with a focus on quality and simplicity
By Charlotte Gunn Published