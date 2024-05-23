Leica’s D-Lux 8 continues a long tradition of simple, streamlined point and shoot cameras

Leica’s star continues to rise in the digital era and cameras bearing the famous red dot logo have lost none of their lustre. The company has teamed up with smartphone makers to keep its optical expertise in the frame of a younger generation, whilst also fielding the occasional collaboration (2023’s Disney edition Q2, for example).

(Image credit: Leica)

The core of the company’s camera business is still aimed at both working professionals and discerning luxury buyers. Professional equipment like the Leica Q3 full frame camera and the Leica SL3 sits at a premium price point.

The new D-Lux 8 is very different. As Leica’s ‘entry level camera’, it’s continuing a lineage that started back in 2003 with one of the company’s very first digital cameras, the D-LUX, a then cutting-edge Panasonic model re-skinned in aluminium. Over two decades, the D-Lux range has evolved into the perfect tool for those who find smartphone photography rather gauche.

(Image credit: Leica)

The new camera’s fresh casing design aligns with the approach used on Leica’s other cameras, and there’s also a new user interface, drawn directly from Leica’s Q range. The 4/3” CMOS censor is paired with a fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9–34 f/1.7–2.8 ASPH. lens and there are simplified, easily accessible controls on the upper panel. The new camera comes with accessory range includes a grip, various straps and protectors and a selection of bags.

(Image credit: Leica)

There are very few examples of digital technology that retains an analogue feel, but a Leica is one of them. Simple design, exceptional optics and a laser-guided focus on the art of image making ensure the Leica D-Lux 8 is an excellent pocketable choice for the peripatetic photographer.

(Image credit: Leica)

Leica D-Lux 8, £1,450, available soon from Leica-Camera.com, @Leica_Camera