This Flexform armchair, inspired by the uplifted lapels of a jacket, is a calculation in comfort

A good armchair, we feel, is one that balances crisp elegance as a sculptural object with the feeling of a good hug when in use, and this is why Japanese designer Fumie Shibata’s debut creation for Flexform is a winner in our books.

Inspired by the uplifted lapels of a jacket (so demure), the leather-upholstered shell is cradled by a turned wooden base in either walnut, ash or oak, with die-cast zama feet in a range of finishes. Down-filled seat cushions and backrests complete the comfort factor.

‘Eri’ means ‘blessing’ in Japanese, and we applaud the friendly character and careful detail of Shibata’s design, which will surely win hearts and behinds across residential and commercial domains. In a sea of more angular chairs that proliferated on the stands of international design fairs last year, with hard edges and exposed construction, ‘Eri’ was a welcome rock against the flood – albeit a graceful and extremely comfortable one.

flexform.it

(Image credit: Neil Godwin)

Find all the Wallpaper* Design Award 2025 winners in the February 2025 issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on international newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today .