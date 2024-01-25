Faye Toogood’s stone furniture is the Best Divine Intervention

Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024: Faye Toogood’s stone furniture for ‘Mirror Mirror’ at Chatsworth House

Faye Toogood's stone furniture
(Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin)
By Rosa Bertoli
published

At Chatsworth House, contemporary design and craft have always been placed in conversation with historical artefacts and interiors. The Peak District National Park mansion boasts a collection of pieces by global contemporary creatives, commissioned by the Cavendish family and strategically combined into the 16th-century interiors. 

Faye Toogood's stone furniture

(Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin)

Among the latest works created in response to the space is a collection by Faye Toogood that forms part of ‘Assemblages’, her ongoing exploration of domestic shapes that can be both abstract and functional. Placed in the house’s Chapel, the Purbeck Marble objects are reminiscent of Neolithic forms, featuring a mix of rough and polished edges. 

Dubbed ‘Standing Stones' (and joined in a second room by a series of similarly sculptural furniture pieces in bog oak), the designs were presented as sacred objects and complemented by the designer's bronze seating, inviting visitors to pause for a moment of contemplation, they reference a local history of stone circles in the area.

Faye Toogood's stone furniture

(Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin)

‘I wanted to retain the quiet, more spiritual feeling within the chapel,’ said Toogood. ‘For me it is a place to spend time and reflect.’ The starting point for the installation was Chatsworth house itself, but the British designer explored local history through her work. ‘Not far from Chatsworth you’ll find Stanton Moor and a 4,000-year-old stone circle known as the Nine Ladies,’ she explains. 

‘There’s a story that they were originally ladies who were turned to stone for dancing on the Sabbath, along with the lone fiddler who provided the music. I love how [my installation] connected with the local history and the landscape that predates the estate by thousands of years.’

fayetoogood.com
chatsworth.org

A version of this article appears in the February 2024 issue of Wallpaper* – dedicated to the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 – available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

Faye Toogood's stone furniture

(Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin)
Topics
Faye Toogood Wallpaper* Design Awards
Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸