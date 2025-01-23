Pat McGrath is launching a ‘glass skin’ mask that recreates the Maison Margiela runway make-up
Pat McGrath Labs’ Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Artistry Mask replicates the porcelain doll make-up she created for Maison Margiela Artisanal 2024. Here’s where to buy it and how to use it
It’s almost a year to the day since Pat McGrath’s make-up for Maison Margiela Artisanal 2024 went stratospherically viral: a look that transformed John Galliano’s cast of models (including Gwendoline Christie and Leon Dame) into living porcelain dolls with ‘glass skin’ that appeared almost hyperreal.
The haute couture collection itself, held in Paris under the arches of the Pont Alexandre III, was a career-defining moment for Galliano, who has since announced his departure from Maison Margiela after ten years at the helm. Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss described the show as an ‘invitation to fall in love with the fantasy of fashion all over again’.
Pat McGrath Labs’ Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Artistry Mask
It was also a landmark moment in the long-standing collaborative relationship between Galliano and McGrath, who pioneered beauty as an avant-garde and integral component in a runway show during the 1990s and 2000s. Of course, the internet didn’t exist in its current form back then. But if it had, you can bet that McGrath’s work from this time would have done numbers on Instagram and TikTok.
In the case of Maison Margiela Artisanal, social media users were particularly eager to learn exactly how Dame McGrath had created a lacquered canvas, with many taking matters into their own hands and experimenting on social media. But today (23 January 2025), McGrath’s namesake beauty brand Pat McGrath Labs has announced the imminent launch of an official product that seamlessly replicates the multi-step and top-secret formula.
Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Artistry Mask (which Wallpaper* previewed as a prototype in our 2025 Design Awards issue) is a peel-off, pore-blurring gel containing ingredients such as hydrating glycerin, rose flower water and allantoin. It delivers ‘the same hypnotic, light-catching finish that left the beauty world spellbound’, the brand said in a statement.
‘Glass Skin 001 is my love letter to the Maison Margiela runway,’ adds Pat McGrath. ‘This formula captures the brilliance of that iconic moment, delivering hyper-shiny, lacquered radiance and an ethereal glow in minutes. It’s beauty reimagined for makeup lovers everywhere. Wear it, love it, make it yours.’ Below, read her instructions on how to use the product, which is available to buy from 30 January 2025.
How to Use Pat McGrath Labs’ Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Artistry Mask
1. Use the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Brush to apply thin, even layers across your face.
2. Allow each layer to dry completely to a touchable finish before applying the next.
3. Once fully dried, the mask forms a smooth, lacquer-like film that can be easily peeled off.
4. Apply over make-up or on bare skin for ultimate versatility.
Pat McGrath Labs’ Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Artistry Mask, £37, is available from January 30 2025 exclusively on patmcgrath.com.
Hannah Tindle is Beauty & Grooming Editor at Wallpaper*. She has worked with media titles and brands across the luxury and culture sectors, bringing a breadth of knowledge to the magazine’s beauty vertical, which closely intersects with fashion, art, design, and technology.
