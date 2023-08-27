Rome Colosseum bookshop design is based on a light, modular system

The bookshops at Rome’s Colosseum are part of Migliore+Servetto’ new concept for Italian publishing house Electa

Colosseum bookshop by Electa
(Image credit: Andrea Martiradonna)
By Rosa Bertoli
published

A new Electa bookstore at Rome's Colosseum is among the latest projects of Milan-based Migliore+Servetto. The design duo were tasked with creating a unifying language for the Italian publishing house’s stores, which is debuting at four locations in Rome as well as at a Venice outpost, in the spaces of the Biennale. 

Colosseum bookstores by Migliore+Servetto

Electa Colosseum bookshop set within arch

(Image credit: Andrea Martiradonna)

The new bookshop concept for Electa took over four spaces of the Colosseum archaeological park: Colosseum First Gallery, Second Gallery, San Gregorio al Palatino and Clivo Palatino. While each space has a distinct identity, Migliore+Servetto's intervention features a unifying language comprising a light furniture system that brings simplicity and modularity to the displays. 

Electa Colosseum bookshop interior

(Image credit: Andrea Martiradonna)

The design of the spaces adapts to the original architecture, with curved layouts following the Colosseum's structure and windows framing the ancient ruins. The system can be adapted to each space and responds to every display need. 

The design is defined by perforated metal sheets in bold colours, used for different functions. The concept follows five main elements, including wall displays and wall focus elements to spotlight specific products; double-sided central elements that divide and define the spaces and flow; thematic islands; and elements dedicated to tills and customer service functions.  

Electa Colosseum bookshop interior with shelving

(Image credit: Andrea Martiradonna)

Each store is characterised by a specific colour, adding a sense of uniqueness to the different locations: sulphurous yellow for Colosseum First Gallery, scarlet red for Colosseum Second Gallery, green celadon for San Gregorio al Palatino, and yellow cadmium for Clivo Palatino.

The studio worked with Rimini-based art director Leonardo Sonnoli on bespoke graphics that nod to the site's history with a contemporary graphic approach.

Electa Colosseum bookshop interior

(Image credit: Andrea Martiradonna)

'Beyond its function as a sales space, the bookshop thus becomes a narrative landscape,' reads a note from the designers. 'It's a place of discovery… stimulating cultural growth, through a valorisation of the wise offer of contents and a constant dialogue with the extraordinary architectural context that contains them.'

Electa bookshops at the Colosseum and Archaeological Area
Piazza del Colosseo
Rome

electa.it
architettimiglioreservetto.it

Electa Colosseum bookshop window

(Image credit: Andrea Martiradonna)

Colosseum in Rome

(Image credit: Andrea Martiradonna)

Graphic display inside Colosseum bookshop

(Image credit: Andrea Martiradonna)
Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

