Vincent Van Duysen’s stone furniture explores sensuality and culture
Vincent Van Duysen’s new furniture collection for stone specialist Arca is unveiled at Design Miami 2023
‘Monolithic yet sensual and sensorial’ is how Vincent Van Duysen, the Belgian master of minimalism, describes his latest collection of stone furniture, designed in collaboration with Mexican materials brand Arca. Titled ‘Gravitas’, the collection, unveiled during Design Miami 2023, comprises 18 elements ranging from tables and chairs to a library stand.
Citing Isamu Noguchi as a primary inspiration, Van Duysen says, ‘I really admire the contemporary artists who work with natural stone in a very expressionist, evocative and emotionally sensual way.’ He also looked to classical Greek, Roman and Egyptian designs. ‘I wanted the pieces I designed for Arca to be very archetypal, to lean into primary forms from the past.’
Gravitas: Vincent Van Duysen for Arca
The collection features four stones – a Carrara marble and a rust-coloured porphyry stone, both from Italy, a sand-hued Cafecina from Spain, and a lava stone from Mexico – and the defining feature throughout is the juxtaposition of rough and polished surfaces, which gives a sense of the force of gravity versus lightness. The collection is largely handmade, with each piece taking between 40-90 hours to produce, depending on the hardness of the stone.
‘Vincent’s perfectionism pushed our boundaries and took us out of our comfort zone,’ says Gerardo Cortina, who founded Arca in 2001. ‘He can see detail from a mile away, he can see if something is not perfect. It was a big challenge to work with him. He has pushed us to look forward.’
The pieces combine different techniques, with the shapes carved using CNC machines (or by hand for the lava stone pieces made in Mexico), then hand-hammered to achieve the rough finish, and brushed to soften the final effect. Contrasting surfaces are then polished by hand. ‘The work of the hand is connected to our soul, this collection goes back to a time when handwork was the norm,’ says Cortina. ‘The textures that Vincent wanted are impossible to achieve even with the best machines of the world. And that is the soul of the project.’
The word ‘soul’ is also referenced by Van Duysen when recalling his collaboration with Arca, alongside the human connection and chemistry. ‘Without that, you cannot create pieces that have such a sense of humanity.’
Exploring a wide pool of inspirational references, he also looked to James Turrell’s visual optical effects, Roni Horn’s glass sculptures and the work of Anish Kapoor. ‘The pieces will not only dialogue with space, but also with other objects, with art,’ he says. ‘And they’re very versatile. They don’t belong to a single world, but to a universe that is much broader than a room.’
‘Gravitas’ is on show during Design Miami from 7-10 December 2023
Arca Wynwood
260 NW 27th Street
Miami
vincentvanduysen.com
gpoarca.com
A version of this story appears in the December 2023 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Japanese female wrestling meets design in Miami extravaganza
The Sukeban female wrestling league’s Miami debut features a championship belt by Marc Newson, hats by Stephen Jones, and creative direction by Olympia Le Tan
By Maria Sobrino Published
-
Paulina Olowska brings Slavic folklore and androgynous nymphs to London
Paulina Olowska explores magical mysticism in ‘Squelchy Garden Mules and Mamunas’ at London’s Pace Gallery
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Sunspel’s collaboration with Charlie Casely-Hayford is inspired by tailoring’s renaissance
Sunspel has teamed up with Charlie Casely-Hayford for a second time, creating a modular menswear wardrobe which riffs on the three-piece suit – here transformed for the everyday
By Jack Moss Published
-
Japanese female wrestling meets design in Miami extravaganza
The Sukeban female wrestling league’s Miami debut features a championship belt by Marc Newson, hats by Stephen Jones, and creative direction by Olympia Le Tan
By Maria Sobrino Published
-
Nifemi Marcus-Bello makes an impression at Design Miami 2023
Nifemi Marcus-Bello is out in force at Design Miami, with a wall sculpture and installation at the fair’s entrance, made possible by Hublot, and a solo booth with Marta Los Angeles
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Bless interprets Fendi’s world for its immersive Design Miami 2023 installation
Provocative situation design duo Bless go behind the scenes at Fendi for ‘Backfrontal’, the Italian fashion house’s presentation at Design Miami 2023 (6-10 December)
By Dal Chodha Published
-
Vincent Van Duysen’s furniture for Giustini Stagetti is inspired by sculpture and Rationalism
‘I.R.O. – Italian Rational Objects’, an exhibition and furniture collection, is the first collaboration between Vincent Van Duysen and Rome design gallery Giustini Stagetti
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Birdhouses and bulbous furniture: inside Lara Bohinc’s Miami Design District ‘Utopia’
Lara Bohinc rounds up all things natural and organic to create ‘Utopia’, a new design installation for the Miami Design District
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Design Miami/Paris makes its debut inside an ornate Saint-Germain-des-Prés mansion
This week, Design Miami/Paris held its inaugural edition (until 22 October 2023) at L’Hôtel des Maisons while also announcing its acquisition by online marketplace Basic.Space
By Amy Serafin Published
-
Digital marketplace Basic.Space acquires Design Miami/
Seller-focused social commerce platform Basic.Space acquires the staple collective design fair with ambitions of expanding its online presence
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Zara Home and Vincent Van Duysen’s second collection is a hymn to conviviality
Zara Home+ by Vincent Van Duysen Collection 02 is the second chapter of the sophisticated collaboration and is focused on dining, featuring furniture, tableware and accessories
By Rosa Bertoli Published