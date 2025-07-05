Wallpaper* checks in at Jnane Rumi: clarity, reflection and connection
In the quiet tranquillity of Marrakech’s Palmeraie, Jnane Rumi evokes a rich and colourful tapestry of Moroccan art, craftsmanship and design
Marrakech has long been a source of inspiration for creatives, and so it’s no surprise it has also become a hub for design hotels, which embody so well the city’s colourful style. Jnane Rumi is the latest to open its doors, housed in an architecturally significant villa in the tranquillity of the Palmeraie.
Wallpaper* checks in at Jnane Rumi, Marrakech
What’s on your doorstep?
Jnane Rumi sits in the well-heeled Triangle d’Or quarter of the La Palmeraie district, where the King’s mother once lived and where Paloma Picasso still does. Driving through, you’ll spot high walls and grand arched doorways guarding some of Marrakech’s most prestigious properties. The hotel itself is surrounded by a 100-year-old garden filled with olive and pistachio trees, twittering birds and crowing roosters. You’ll also occasionally hear resident rescue donkey Zwina, who is now the mascotte de la maison and lives a much happier life roaming amongst Jnane Rumi’s palms.
Who is behind the design?
The villa was originally designed by famed Tunisian architect Charles Boccara, the name behind the Marrakech Theatre Royal and another La Palmeraie address, Hotel Les Deux Tours. Dutch art lawyer Gert-Jan van den Bergh and his wife Corinne came across the property as they were looking for a family home; its potential made them shift plans and embark on the adventure of becoming first-time hoteliers. To keep a connection with the building’s past, van den Bergh tapped architect Nicolas Bodé, a student of Boccara’s, alongside painter and sculptor Jacques van Nieuwerburgh to add a second floor to the house in the same style as the original build.
The interior design was a full team effort by van den Bergh, appointed artistic director of the property, artist Samy Snoussi, and manager Armir. The outdoor pavilions present a seaside chic theme – think turquoise painted shutters and pink and white striped walls, whilst the larger suites in the main house feel grander and more eclectic. Each space is filled with a mish-mash of European antiques and contemporary design pieces, note the rugs and chairs by Mina Abouzahra and furniture from Marrakech’s Maison Blaoui, all mixed in with Moroccan design elements such as arched doorways and latticed woodwork.
A standout feature is the often-forgotten bathroom, which at Jnane Rumi ranges from a walk-in shower tiled with earthy brown zellige tiles and finished with a traditional kouss en bois wooden archways, to a huge sunken tub sitting under a nine-metre vaulted ceiling. As a finishing touch, Snoussi curated the selection of rotating artworks, with a particular focus on Moroccan artists, and also added some of his own paintings into the mix, including a gold hand-painted fresco on the ceiling of the tea room.
The room to book
Out of the 11 guest rooms, seven suites are located in the main property, while three pavilions and one annexe are set apart from the house. In terms of privacy and space, the annexe stands out as the clear winner. The one-bedroom house, positioned away from the main building, features its own living room, plunge pool, and garden, making it ideal for more intimate evening dinners. It also has a door connecting to the three pavilions, which can be reserved for larger groups. That said, each room has its own charm and selections shouldn't be made based solely on square footage. Choose whichever you feel most drawn to.
Staying for drinks and dinner?
Dutch chef Karin Gaasterland, who previously did a residency at Marrakech’s El Fenn, has designed the menu to give a European twist to the traditional tagine, prepared in the kitchen by Moroccan chef Moula and his team. Lids are lifted tableside to reveal not a slow-cooked stew, but slices of lamb and merguez sausages, whole fish topped with anchovies, pistachio, coriander harissa, and tiny petit poussin chickens bathed in a lemon, tarragon, and black olive sauce.
The idea is to order a few and share, but one will suit solo travellers along with a side of buttery, tajine mashed potato. There is a small menu of wine and champagne, but the mint tea, iced tea, and fresh green juices are so good you might be convinced to try a detox. Breakfast is a small feast of Moroccan-style eggs spiced with cumin, msemmen bread, local cheese, and yoghurt sweetened with almonds, honey, and dried fruits. Like dinner, it’s served wherever you wish to start your day, although poolside in the early morning sun was very special.
Where to switch off
Whilst Jnane Rumi will be opening a hammam and treatment room for massages, relaxing here isn’t really about spa time. Lounge around the huge sea green tiled pool under gold-edged parasols, pick up a book in the Library, or take yourself off to the tea room for an afternoon refreshment (which could also be something stronger than tea). But, as well as switching off in whatever works for you, the property hopes to ‘switch on’ guests too, by introducing them to new artists, books and Moroccan culture.
The verdict
If you thought Marrakech didn’t need another design hotel, think again. Visually, Jnane Rumi is rather stunning, a rich and colourful tapestry of Moroccan art, craftsmanship and design, but it’s also the warmth of the service and the beauty of the gardens that set this apart as a truly special place. Come to be inspired, or to simply retreat and relax around the beautiful blue pool.
Jnane Rumi is located at M24H+GVW, Rue Assawssan, Marrakech, Morocco.
Originally from Leeds, Nicola Leigh Stewart lived in London and Madrid before moving to Paris, where she writes about travel and food for the likes of Conde Nast Traveler, The Telegraph, The Times, Design Anthology UK, and Robb Report. She has also co-authored Lonely Planet guidebooks on Paris and France and teaches travel writing at the American University of Paris.
