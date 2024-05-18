At restored Marrakech riad Dar Al Dall, local authenticity meets contemporary flair
Dar All Dall, a newly renovated Marrakech riad from This Time Tomorrow, is a jewelled oasis full of local warmth and sophistication
Marrakech riad Dar Al Dall, the latest luxury residence from hospitality company This Time Tomorrow, is built on Moroccan authenticity. Located in the buzzing heart of Marrakech, it captures the essence of the city through its sensitive architectural restoration and its nod to traditional interior design.
The restoration was a collaboration with a trio of interior design and architecture practices: Recdi8 of Barcelona; SpaceStudio of Florence; and Trab Design of Marrakech. The tapping of creative minds from both Europe and Africa has led to a rich narrative being woven within the property, embracing local heritage with contemporary flair.
Inside Marrakech riad Dar Al Dall
The restoration process involved the design studios immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of Moroccan culture, with a focus on tactile elements and colours. The interiors draw inspiration from the rainbow of spices in local markets, and the colours and patterns of textiles.
As you venture inside the riad, rich and eclectic details are unveiled. Mosaics inspired by the historic Royal Alcazar palace of Seville are scattered throughout, while the kitchen floor features designs reminiscent of the Institute Suédois in Paris (dedicated to Franco-Swedish cultural exchange). The suites offer a warm colour palette, which reflects the surrounding context, while further detailing touches on the 19th-century Orientalist movement.
Photographs of Egypt, Syria and Iraq and refurbished antiques from Europe give the space a distinguished personality, encouraging curiosity and wanderlust.
‘Preserving the architectural essence of the property was the leading factor in each step of the restoration,’ says Bruno Melotto of Trab Design. ‘Our use of locally sourced materials like zellige [tilework] and carved wood, as well as intricately carved plaster, showcased our commitment to this. The whole team is very proud of the work achieved over seven years to keep history alive in Riad Dar Al Dall.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
Isamaya Ffrench designs a limited-edition gua sha tool with FaceGym
Make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench and FaceGym create Sculpt01, a gua sha tool designed to lift facial contours and stimulate lymphatic drainage
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Skateboarding in swimming pools: the case of Alvar Aalto’s Villa Mairea
A family of shows at Aalto2 Museum Centre explores skateboarding in swimming pools through the case study of Alvar Aalto’s Villa Mairea in Finland
By Francesca Perry Published
-
Soft-Geometry's San Francisco studio provides the perfect place to work, rest and play
Indian-American design duo Soft-Geometry keeps shop, and house, in a converted San Francisco warehouse where they developed the Molecule collection, launching at New York Design Week 2024
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Serenade your soul at Farasha Farmhouse in Marrakech
Farasha Farmhouse is a serene escape hidden on the outer reaches of Marrakech
By Nicola Chilton Published
-
Spa experiences in superlative surroundings, to revitalise mind and body
These spa experiences offer the ultimate in wellness and relaxation in serene settings around the world
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
10 colourful hotels to inspire your 2024 escapes
10 colourful hotels to discover in 2024, from dream-like mountain retreats to design-led city escapes, selected by Wallpaper* travel editor Sofia de la Cruz
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Rosemary is a textural haven and contemporary Moroccan escape
After the devastation of the recent Moroccan earthquake, Rosemary is a miracle not taken lightly; step inside local artist Laurence Leenaert's contemporary riad in Marrakech
By Daven Wu Published
-
Villa Mabrouka is a peaceful retreat in Yves Saint Laurent’s former Tangiers home
Jasper Conran's Villa Mabrouka transforms Yves Saint Laurent’s former 1940s home in Tangiers into a cosseting and elegant 12-room hotel
By Lauren Ho Published
-
The Fairmont Royal Palm is a tranquil oasis in the heart of Marrakech
The Fairmont Royal Palm hotel showcases the sensory delights of Marrakech
By Melina Keays Published
-
Mövenpick Hotel Mansour Eddahbi — Marrakech, Morocco
By Emma O'Kelly Last updated
-
L’Hôtel — Marrakech, Morocco
By Daven Wu Last updated