At restored Marrakech riad Dar Al Dall, local authenticity meets contemporary flair

Marrakech riad Dar Al Dall, the latest luxury residence from hospitality company This Time Tomorrow, is built on Moroccan authenticity. Located in the buzzing heart of Marrakech, it captures the essence of the city through its sensitive architectural restoration and its nod to traditional interior design.

The restoration was a collaboration with a trio of interior design and architecture practices: Recdi8 of Barcelona; SpaceStudio of Florence; and Trab Design of Marrakech. The tapping of creative minds from both Europe and Africa has led to a rich narrative being woven within the property, embracing local heritage with contemporary flair.



Inside Marrakech riad Dar Al Dall

(Image credit: Courtesy of This Time Tomorrow)

The restoration process involved the design studios immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of Moroccan culture, with a focus on tactile elements and colours. The interiors draw inspiration from the rainbow of spices in local markets, and the colours and patterns of textiles.

(Image credit: Courtesy of This Time Tomorrow)

As you venture inside the riad, rich and eclectic details are unveiled. Mosaics inspired by the historic Royal Alcazar palace of Seville are scattered throughout, while the kitchen floor features designs reminiscent of the Institute Suédois in Paris (dedicated to Franco-Swedish cultural exchange). The suites offer a warm colour palette, which reflects the surrounding context, while further detailing touches on the 19th-century Orientalist movement.



(Image credit: Courtesy of This Time Tomorrow)

Photographs of Egypt, Syria and Iraq and refurbished antiques from Europe give the space a distinguished personality, encouraging curiosity and wanderlust.

(Image credit: Courtesy of This Time Tomorrow)

‘Preserving the architectural essence of the property was the leading factor in each step of the restoration,’ says Bruno Melotto of Trab Design. ‘Our use of locally sourced materials like zellige [tilework] and carved wood, as well as intricately carved plaster, showcased our commitment to this. The whole team is very proud of the work achieved over seven years to keep history alive in Riad Dar Al Dall.’

thistimetomorrow.io

(Image credit: Courtesy of This Time Tomorrow)

(Image credit: Courtesy of This Time Tomorrow)

(Image credit: Courtesy of This Time Tomorrow)