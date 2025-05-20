Marrakech has always attracted visitors for the serene beauty of its gardens, the ritual of its mint tea, the ancient symbolism of its architecture and the intricate designs found in the ever-teeming medina. But modern-day Marrakech is now offering travellers something more: it is rapidly emerging as a global centre for contemporary art.

This transformation is encapsulated by the January 2025 reopening of the Museum of African Contemporary Art Al Maaden (MACAAL), which unveiled one of the most significant collections of its genre ever assembled following its two-year refurbishment. With MACAAL at its core, Marrakech is positioning itself not only as a cultural capital of Africa, but as a city of global artistic relevance.

With dynamic gallery programming across the city, and thanks to events such as the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair, Marrakech is now a meeting point for artists, collectors and curators from across the world.

This cultural momentum is mirrored in the city’s hospitality sector, where landmark hotels such as Es Saadi and Riad Madani house museum-quality private collections, often featuring works by European modernists as well as Moroccan and pan-African artists. Here are the best artful addresses to book now.

The best Marrakech hotels for art lovers

Amanjena

The hotel – the first Aman resort on the African continent – was designed in 2000 by the late American architect Ed Tuttle, who was inspired by Arabic architecture and the Berber practice of creating rammed-earth structures, as well as more ornate Moorish building styles. A central reflective lake is surrounded by shady gardens dotted with 40 standalone guest pavilions and maisons: one- and two-bedroom villas featuring private heated pools and gardens, outdoor gazebos or open fireplaces for chilly evenings. (Team Wallpaper* visited for a fashion shoot in 2024, How to wear black in summer.) Upon request, the hotel can organise a range of guided excursions to explore the souks of the medina and the Djemaa el-Fna, as well as the palaces, gardens and museums of ancient Marrakech. Sofia de la Cruz

Amanjena is located at Km 12, Route de Ouarzazate, Marrakech 40000, Morocco;

Es Saadi Marrakech Resort

Located in the Hivernage district, Es Saadi is a sprawling resort that includes both the main hotel and the more exclusive Palace wing. Known for its eight-hectare park and acclaimed spa, it has long drawn European jet-setters seeking relaxation and wellness. It is also home to one of the city’s oldest casinos and frequently hosts cultural events. Its central location makes it ideal for art lovers exploring Marrakech on foot. But the hotel also contains its own gallery, in which modern and contemporary art from Morocco and the wider region, collected over decades, is displayed to museum quality. Contemporary artists featured include Mahi Binebine, Mohamed Mourabiti, and Moa Bennani.

Es Saadi Marrakech Resort is located at Avenue Quadissia, Marrakech 40000, Morocco

El Fenn

Featured in our guide to the world’s best art hotels and one of Marrakech’s most storied boutique hotels, El Fenn occupies a trio of interconnected riads in the medina. Known for the quality of its interiors, rooftop terraces and art-filled rooms, the hotel was founded by Vanessa Branson, sister of Richard and a major patron of the arts. El Fenn has long championed Moroccan artists, such as Hassan Hajjaj and Yto Barrada, with works displayed throughout the property and a gallery space on site. Its bohemian spirit and dedication to design have made it a favourite among creatives and collectors alike.

El Fenn is located at Derb Moulay Abdullah Ben Hezzian, 2, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco;

La Mamounia

Opened in 1923 and recently renovated, La Mamounia is among the most iconic hotels in Africa. Known for its lush gardens and art deco-meets-Moorish interiors, the hotel blends tradition with luxury, hosting visiting artists and often collaborating with the city’s major cultural events. 1-54 Marrakech, the continent’s most prominent contemporary art fair, is held here annually. This year’s edition brought together 30 galleries (eight based in Morocco) representing artists from 14 countries.

La Mamounia is located at Avenue Bab Jdid, Marrakech 40040, Morocco

Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech

Set amid olive groves and landscaped gardens, the Mandarin Oriental Marrakech blends modern luxury with Moroccan design. The hotel occupies 20 hectares and includes 54 villas and nine suites, many with private pools and hammams. Interiors combine Berber influences with contemporary styling, while the multiple fusion restaurants elevate the sense of indulgence. Located just ten minutes from the medina, the Mandarin Oriental offers a tranquil counterpoint to the city’s addictive chaos, and is increasingly popular with visitors seeking a restful, art-centred escape. The in-house MO Studio is a space dedicated to cultural dialogue founded by Carmen Haid and Moroccan artist Idriss Karnachi. During the day, guests can discover seasonal exhibitions, curated in collaboration with Galerie 208, and, in the evenings, engage in art-infused celebrations and events.

Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech is located at Rte Golf Royal, Marrakech 40000, Morocco

Riad Madani

In the midst of the medina, Riad Madani is a historic residence formerly owned by a French diplomat and now reimagined as a boutique hotel, with rooms and salons that retain their original character. The riad is filled with art, including pieces by Picasso, Dufy and Miró. Antique furnishings, traditional zellige tilework and landscaped gardens add to the atmosphere. Lanterns light the garden in the evenings, and the suites are rich in artefacts.

Riad Madani is located at 64, Derb Moulay Abdelkader, Marrakech 12287, Morocco