Inside Izza Marrakech: A new riad where art and bohemian luxury meet

If there’s one place where the spirit of Marrakech’s bohemian history and the heights of today’s art world seamlessly converge, it’s Izza. The new riad, situated in Marrakech’s historic medina, channels a distinct vision rooted in the legacy of designer Bill Willis; the American expat who redefined Moroccan interiors with his lavish, Moroccan-meets-modernist style.

The owners of Izza have brought his opulent, organic look back to life with a 14-room property that marries traditional Moroccan craftsmanship with modern luxury and an unabashed love for digital art, positioning Izza as one of Marrakech’s most compelling new destinations.

Izza Marrakech: ‘intimate, exclusive, and unapologetically lavish’

The main pool at Izza (Image credit: Courtesy of Izza)

Izza immediately grabs attention with a facade inspired by traditional Moroccan tadelakt plaster, with intricate zellij tilework and cedar wood carvings that echo Willis’s reverence for local materials. The hallways are adorned with digital projections that shift as guests move, making each passageway an immersive, modern take on the classic riad courtyard. Each room is a homage to one of the iconic ‘freedom seekers’ of Marrakech, paying tribute to artistic pioneers like Grace Jones, Jack Kerouac, and Cecil Beaton, among others.

There’s also a special suite honouring Christine Alaoui, whose friendship with Willis and undeniable influence on Marrakech’s social landscape in the 1970s gives the space a personal connection to the city’s cultural past.

The terrace at Izza features a portrait by Brazilian photojournalist, Sebastião Salgado (Image credit: Courtesy of Izza)

The design of Izza’s interiors is undeniably Willis-inspired: the colour palette is awash with rich blues, ochres, and emerald greens, amplified by the curves and arches that Willis famously revived from Islamic architecture. Velvet-upholstered divans, filigreed lanterns, and larger-than-life mirrors capture the sensual opulence he adored.

The art alone is a draw, with over 300 framed pieces, a collection estimated at £5 million. NFTs rotate on digital frames around the riad, giving collectors and casual admirers alike the chance to witness this unique melding of tech and tradition. For guests who prefer a more tangible art experience, the in-house curator offers private tours that explore each piece’s backstory and connection to the overarching theme of freedom.

The Izza Library (Image credit: Courtesy of Izza)

The courtyard at Izza sees a portrait by Malaysian artist, Diana Lui (Image credit: Courtesy of Izza)

Beyond the art, Izza ensures that every aspect of the guest experience feels bespoke. Its hammam offers private sessions in an ambient, candlelit room tiled in deep neutral tones. The rooftop terrace, with expansive views over the Medina, serves as the setting for sunrise yoga and evening cocktails – try the signature rosewater gin martini, which complements the local flavours.

Food-wise, Izza’s newly opened restaurant Noujoum, taking the name from Willis’ residence, offers a refined menu inspired by both Moroccan and Mediterranean flavours. Breakfast is a standout: house-made msemen flatbread with orange blossom honey, pomegranate seeds, and whipped olive and persevered lemon butter. Dinner, though, is where the culinary prowess shines.

Rooftop bar at Izza (Image credit: Courtesy of Izza)

Guests should sample the seared fillet of beef tagliata with rocket, parmesan and chimichurri, which is cooked to achieve that perfect tenderness and is presented with a flourish on a traditional ceramic disk as well as the Izza house couscous which offers a lighter airy option to traditional couscous you’ll find in the region.

At Izza, the allure of Marrakech is distilled into a property that feels at once intimate, exclusive, and unapologetically lavish.

Izza Marrakech is located at 46 Driba Laarida, Sidi Ahmed Soussi, Marrakech 40000, Morocco, izza.com

Room Yves (Image credit: Courtesy of Izza)

Room Talitha details (Image credit: Courtesy of Izza)