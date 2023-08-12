Off-beat eco-lodge Sun Ranch opens in the Byron Bay hinterland

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Influenced by the Californian ranch houses of the 1970s, Sun Ranch presents a modern day bohemian vision in Australia’s Byron Bay hinterland. Through a kaleidoscope of colour and collaboration, the luxury hotel combines the free-spirited, creative energies of those behind the project with eclectic and original interiors and architectural design.

Sun Ranch: the story behind the brand

Established by a group of 13 friends from Australia’s design, art, fashion and hospitality industries, the venue and brand have been creatively directed by two of the co-founders, Jamie Blakey and Julia Ashwood, who headed up the project, designing and curating each space to push boundaries and escape the norm. They've worked together with sustainable building company Balanced Earth to renovate a five-bedroom ranch house and six off-grid, fully self-sufficient, two-bedroom barns.

They teamed up with landscape architects Land Company to build the pièce de résistance, a 25m hillside pool overlooking the surrounding rolling hills nearby – lounging and dining poolside has never looked so good. Sleeping a total of 34 people, the ranch is an exclusive affair but inclusive to those inclined to embrace wellness, music, sustainability and enjoying life’s pleasures.

The Sun Ranch interiors

Curated artworks from local makers are found alongside globally sourced vintage furniture to create a warm, authentic and original identity for the ranch; a sunken lounge, sculptural fireplace and vibrant paintings are all part of the decor. In the ranch house, French timber from an old winery floor has been revived and brought back to life in its new form.

When it comes to the food, inventive culinary experiences champion farm-to-table all-day dining, utilising the permaculture gardens on-site and local, organic producers. Overall the aim is for the ranch to provide more transformative hospitality experiences in the area.

As an effort to regenerate the existing farm property, more than 10,000 native trees were planted, and in the renowned Byron style, the property was doused to locate energy centres and more specifically, find ideal spiritual situations for all its offerings. Located on 350m of creek frontage, there is a dam with a wood-fired floating sauna, whilst further up at the top of the property a large fire pit is prepped for both celebration and meditation. E-bikes are also available for guests to scoot around and explore with. Further custom experiences span from horseback riding to cacao ceremonies, sound healing and astrology readings. Some may scoff, but these unexpected moments during vacation can alter one’s thinking from thereon. Just don’t knock it until you try it – because that spirit of the 1970s is back.

sunranch.com.au