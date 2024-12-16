We switch on a set of new lighting products designed to entertain, educate and enhance

In this season of multi-coloured and OTT illumination, we thought we’d explore ways of changing the hue of your household all year round. Rather than rely on finely designed wall lamps or bedside lamps, here are twelve ways of exploring alternative lighting arrangements, from desktop gadgets to cinematic-scale psychedelia machines and multi-functional mood-changing devices.

01. [OPTI] Kinetics Kino projector

OptiKinetics Kino projector and colour discs (Image credit: Optikinetics)

Optikinetics can trace its origins back to the dawn of psychedelia, being the progenitors of the original projector wheel system that formed a backdrop to the clubs and gigs of the era. Originally founded in 1970, the company has now been reborn as [OPTI] Kinetics, with a range of products that blend modern tech and projection systems like the Aura and Gobo, with the limited-edition Kino. This recreation of the original coloured oil-based system is available now.

[OPTI] Kinetics Kino projector, from £190, via Indiegogo.com, Optikinetics.co.uk, @Optikinetics

02. Mathmos Lava Lamp

Mathmos x Sabine Marcelis limited edition Lava Lamp (Image credit: Mathmos)

Staying with tradition, Mathmos is another brand finding fresh favour in a new century. Creators of the original Lava Lamp, along with projectors and even candle-powered lamps, Mathmos recently teamed up with Sabine Marcelis to shape a couple of sleek modern updates of this timeless design, and offers Lava Lamps in myriad colours and finishes.

Mathmos x Sabine Marcelis limited edition Lava Lamp (Image credit: Mathmos)

Mathmos Astro Lava Lamp, £90

03. Kismas Doric Lamp 01

Kismas Doric Lamp 01 (Image credit: Kismas Studio)

Based in Vilnius, Lithuania, Kismas Studio offers lighting designs based on classic architectural glass blocks. We’re especially taken by the Doric Lamp 01, which uses a distinct block originally shaped by the Spanish architect Rafael Moneo. The fluted forms of the edges are illuminated by an internal LED, which can be dimmed to cast a soft atmospheric light or a stronger principal source.

Kismas Doric Lamp 01 (Image credit: Kismas Studio)

Kismas Doric Lamp 01, €169, Kismas.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

05. Philips Hue Signe gradient floor lamp

Philips Hue Signe gradient floor lamp (Image credit: Philips)

Philips’ suite of Hue smart lamps includes the Signe gradient floor lamp, a slender LED pole that can be programmed in a number of ways, including a morning wake up programme that gradually illuminates its surroundings.

Signe gradient floor lamp, £299.99, Philips-Hue.com

06. Ferrofluid Rhythmic Pulse

Ferrofluid Rhythmic Pulse (Image credit: Creative Lighting)

Less a source of illumination and more a desk-based curiosity, the Ferrofluid Rhythmic Pulse is a glass sphere containing magnetic ferrofluid that reacts to sound, either from an audio source or just the surrounding environment. The Swedish manufacturer also supplies a handheld magnet so you can play with the display to your heart’s content.

Ferrofluid Rhythmic Pulse, £119.95 GBP, Creative.Lighting

07. Oaisk Intimacy Lamp

Oaisk Intimacy Lamp (Image credit: Oaisk)

Oaisk offer up a very specific use for their self-described ‘Intimacy Lamp’ – it’s designed to create just the right bedroom atmosphere. With a remote-control function, sixteen different colours and a dimmable lamp, the Oaisk should set the right mood.

Oaisk Intimacy Lamp, £37, Oaisk.com, @Oaisk_Official

08. Livegrid digital ecosystem

Livegrid digital ecosystem (Image credit: Livegrid)

Livegrid is a wall-mounted animated LED matrix panel that contains a unique ‘evolving digital ecosystem’. Described as a Tamagotchi for the environment, the Livegrid displays an animated underwater ecosystem that reacts in real time to surrounding data, from temperature to C02 levels, to show the lifecycle of a virtual fish. The wood-framed panel can also be used to send messages and runs on an open-source system for those who to expand its functionality.

Livegrid digital ecosystem, from £199, Livegrid.tech, @Livegrid.tech

09. Klydo Clock

Klydo Clock (Image credit: Klydo)

Not so much a light, but something that illuminates in a different way. This clock has an animated digital face, intended as a source of endless surprises. Each Klydo unit comes in either oak or walnut and has a lifetime subscription to a feed of fresh clockface animations, and you can save your favourites.

Klydo Clock, $299, KlydoClock.com, @KlydoClock

10. Recursion Studio from Entropy & Sons

Recursion Studio from Entropy & Sons (Image credit: Entropy & Sons)

Entropy & Sons offer up hardcore psychedelia with their Recursion Studio, a ‘visual synthesizer’ that uses an audio signal to generate a kaleidoscopic variety of effects, from fractal-based patterns to three-dimensional oscilloscope displays. Intended for audio professionals, DJs and bands, the Recursion Studio creates an endless stream of HD imagery synched to the musical input – ‘a standalone generative art platform’.

Recursion Studio by Entropy & Sons, £966, EntropyandSons.com, @EntropyandSons

11. Samsung Freestyle projector

Samsung Freestyle projector (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s Freestyle isn’t the only projector you can harness to generate a mood, but the device’s ‘Ambient mode’ is one of the more flexible. In addition to a number of different lighting options, the projector will also serve up a background scene or animated ‘cinemagraphs’ feature interiors and landscapes. Except this kind of thing to mushroom as generative AI gets on board.

Samsung Freestyle projector, £599, Samsung.com

12. Sunday Light

Sunday Light (Image credit: Sunday)

Finally, a new innovation that wants to help your body clock reset and revive itself. The Sunday Light is a large disc housing an ultra-bright LED – so bright it needs to be water-cooled. The idea is to ‘create the effect of standing under a clear blue sky on a sunny day.’

The 34,000 lumen LED can be adjusted across colour warmth and brightness, and the UK-based company will organise installation (high ceilings are preferred). For SAD sufferers and those who hate the long winter evenings, half an hour beneath the Sunday should help banish the blues.

Sunday Light, enquiries at SundayLight.cc, @Sunday.Light