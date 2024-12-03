Wall lamps for every room

Despite being one of the earliest forms of interior lighting, wall sconces remain an underrated lighting option in modern homes. Once essential for holding torches, oil lamps, and wax candles, they’ve evolved into more decorative, nice-to-have fixtures, often overshadowed by the 'big light' or, worse, overly harsh spotlights.

Unlike overhead options that can leave spaces feeling flat and clinical, wall sconces offer a subtler, more flattering glow. They cast light at eye level, transforming walls into radiant canvases and creating inviting and atmospheric interiors. Whether you want to highlight an artwork, craft cosy pockets of light, or create a sculptural focal point, our selection of wall-mounted sconces and lamps is for those seeking style and substance in equal measure.

See also: our favourite floor lamps and bedside lamps.

'Dado' wall lamp by Volker Haug x Flack Studio

'Dado' wall lamp by Volker Haug x Flack Studio (Image credit: Volker Haug)

From the portfolio of Australian lighting designer Volker Haug, the 'Dado' wall lamp features an aluminium disc set in a cast glass cube that refracts the light beautifully. The design, which evokes glass bricks popular in late 20th century interiors, was launched during Milan Design Week 2024 as part of the studio’s Me and You collection—a collaboration with Melbourne architects Flack Studio.

$1,850, available The Future Perfect

'Tripod HM12' by Hvidt and Mølgaard for &Tradition

'Tripod HM12' by Hvidt and Mølgaard for &Tradition (Image credit: &Tradition)

Pioneers of Danish mid-century design, the Copenhagen-based firm Hvidt & Molgaard created hundreds of designs throughout their careers, including the celebrated 'Tripod' floor lamp. This more recent wall lamp adaption for Danish firm &Tradition boasts the same specially developed swivel joint for easy articulation, perfect for bedtime reading.

£365, available through Twentytwentyone

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Del Playa' single arm sconce by Jessica Helgerson for Roll and Hill

Del Playa single arm sconce by Jessica Helgerson for Roll and Hill (Image credit: Roll & Hill)

For designer Jessica Helgerson, the 'Del Playa' sconce is an ode to the beaches of Santa Barbara where she grew up. It features a turned white oak arm and white bone china shade that recalls the handcrafted aesthetic of California in the 1970s.

From £2770, available through SCP

'Lentium' sconce by Roman and Williams Guild

'Lentium' sconce by Roman and Williams Guild (Image credit: Roman and Williams Guild)

Launched to coincide with the 2024 opening of Roman and Williams Guild’s New York exhibition A Certain Slant of Light, the 'Lentium' is a substantial cast bronze sconce featuring a bubbled, cast glass shade crafted by Venetian artisans. The sconce takes its name and inspiration from the Lentium, lens-like objects historically used across artistic and industrial fields to manipulate light, either sharpening or softening its beams.

From $8,400 , Roman and Williams Guild

'Joy' wall lamp R25 by Draga & Aurel for Artemest

'Joy' wall lamp R25 by Draga & Aurel for Artemest (Image credit: Artemest)

Italian studio Draga & Aurel drew inspiration from the Space Age when designing 'Joy', an elliptic resin and bronze wall lamp. luminous sculpture. It's made by layering epoxy resin to create a gradient of hues. When combined with the dimmable neon light source, these layers blend to produce a soft glow.

£6,720, Artemest

'Rotor' wall light by Palefire x 8 Holland Street

'Rotor' wall light by Palefire x 8 Holland Street (Image credit: Palefire)

Designed with reading corners and bedsides in mind, the 'Roto' wall light recalls the diablo-shaped lights of the 1950s. Its hand-painted body and shade are realised in moulded paper pulp and connected with a brass fitting. This punchy green colour is an ode to Italian architect and industrial designer, Vico Magistretti and his 1970s Gaudi chair.

From £420, Palefire

'Shade' sconce by Blue Green Works

'Shade' sconce by Blue Green Works (Image credit: Blue Green Works)

Inspired by the shape of a cymbal, the 'Shade' sconce by Manhattan-based studio Blue Green Works is a lesson in refined simplicity. The circular disc, crafted from either steel or brass, features a subtly asymmetrical centre that lends it a distinctive yet minimalist aesthetic. The sconce can be mounted directly to the wall with the disc facing downward, serving as an elegant bedside light, or facing upward to act as an architectural accent in spaces like hallways.

£2,535, available through SCP

'Varmblixt' wall lamp by Sabine Marcelis for IKEA

'Varmblixt' wall lamp by Sabine Marcelis for IKEA (Image credit: IKEA)

For those looking for high design at more accessible price points, Ikea’s designer collaborations are always hotly anticipated. In 2023, it was the turn of Dutch New Zealand designer Sabine Marcelis who conjured a series of sculptural lights for the Swedish behemoth. Her collection included 'Varmblixt', a playful, doughnut-shaped wall lamp made from orange glass that creates a radiant, warm glow.

£55, IKEA

'Tolomeo Mini Parete' by Michele De Lucchi for Artemide

'Tolomeo Mini Parete' by Michele De Lucchi for Artemide (Image credit: Artemide)

The 'Tolomeo Mini Parete' by Artemide has cult status in the world of lighting design. Created by the renowned Italian designer Michele De Lucchi in collaboration with Giancarlo Fassina, this lamp epitomises functionality, precision and timeless design. Introduced in 1987, the Tolomeo series was celebrated for its envelope-pushing approach to task lighting, combining a minimalist aesthetic with exceptional adaptability.

£310, available through Finnish Design Shop

'Alma' wall light by Beata Heuman for Original BTC

'Alma' wall light by Original BTC x Beata Heuman (Image credit: Original BTC)

The 'almost ethereal quality' of bone china as well as mid-century Scandinavian design served as the inspiration for the 'Alma' lighting collection by Swedish designer Beata Heuman for Original BTC. Made at the brand’s Stoke on Trent factory, the shade of this wall light is punctured with 41 hand-made holes which when lit, resemble little glowing stars.

£515, Original BTC