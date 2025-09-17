Stay in a pastel-hued Puglian palazzo as it starts a new chapter

Palazzo Daniele holds an almost mythical status among European boutique hotels. When it opened in 2019, images of its Art Nouveau-style frescoes and minimally furnished interiors quickly flooded Instagram. There were the restored spaces by Ludovica Serafini and Roberto Palomba of Studio Palomba Serafini, the extravagant rain shower by artist Andrea Sala suspended in the centre of a vaulted ceiling, and the striking dialogue between historic architecture and contemporary design. It swiftly rose to the top of Euro summer wish lists. Now, this past spring, the palazzo has added to that allure after a sensitive renovation, unveiling a series of rooms and a hall for communal dining.

Set in the rural village of Gagliano del Capo, on the southern tip of Italy’s boot heel, the palazzo was built in 1861 and served as the ancestral home of the aristocratic Daniele family for decades. Rising from the town’s main square, it has long stood as a quiet landmark, with its lush, palm-filled gardens and a central stone courtyard encircled by a series of weathered arches.

For the latest chapter, Studio Palomba Serafini returned. ‘We wanted to do the opposite of a renovation,’ says co-owner Gabriele Salini, who runs the hotel with Francesco Petrucci, whose family lived there for generations. ‘We wanted to keep the patina on the walls – to preserve the story and the soul. They stripped away excess layers and brought the building back to its essence.’

The additional rooms occupy the left wing, once used for staff and agricultural storage, unlike the frescoed noble side, where the family lived. Each suite is layered with patterned tiles, pastel-coloured walls and vintage brass bedframes that nod to the palazzo’s past. The magic of the original rain shower has been reimagined, this time suspended above ten-sided custom stone bathtubs.

Among the most striking additions is the Royal Suite, created in what was once a kitchen and storeroom. Keen to keep the architecture faithful, Studio Palomba Serafini left the sloping floor intact – a result of the vaulted ceiling below – as well as the shortened doorway in the bathroom. Furnishings remain luxurious yet spare: powder blue sofas from Driade, custom neon lighting with Nassi Lamps, Tuareg mats, and antique books from the previous tenant’s collection.

While the suites are ideal for retreat and privacy, Palazzo Daniele’s home-like atmosphere encourages mingling. To this end, a communal living area has opened on the ground floor. ‘It’s a place where people can gather for a drink,’ says Salini. ‘Or join us for yoga in the morning – it’s a place of encounter.’

Set in a former olive oil mill, a Pierre Paulin ‘Osaka’ sofa snakes through the cathedral-like volume, with tall arches and a gently curved ceiling painted entirely white. Opposite, a long black iron table is flanked by 20 vintage rattan chairs, ready to host a celebratory dinner later this year for the release of the hotel’s cookbook, dedicated to its Puglian recipes. ‘It’s a space where guests can interact,’ notes Salini. ‘And enjoy each other.’

Palazzo Daniele is located at Corso Umberto I, 60, 73034 Gagliano del Capo, Italy.