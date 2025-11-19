A fine gastronomic proposal deserves a fitting address. In the heart of Milan’s Quadrilatero della Moda, Langosteria Montenapoleone now crowns the top three floors of the recently unveiled Fendi Palazzo, housed in a 1930s building originally designed by Italian architect Emilio Lancia.

The opening marks a homecoming for the Langosteria group, a mainstay in the city’s culinary scene since its first opening in Via Savona eighteen years ago. Following a few years of international expansion, with the debut at Cheval Blanc Paris in 2021 and an anticipated opening in St. Moritz in 2023, the group is back in its cherished home turf. ‘This is a project that deepens its connection with the city and its most loyal guests,’ Enrico Buonocore, Founder and CEO of Langosteria, tells Wallpaper*.

Langosteria Montenapoleone, Milan

(Image credit: Courtesy of Langosteria)

Like the transformation of the Lancia Palazzo, the design of this stately multi-level dining destination has been conceptualised by the Fendi Architecture Department, which sought to convey the warm feeling of slow, romantic travel. The overarching design language evokes the structure and symmetry of the building’s Rationalist past through the recurrent use of Venetian blinds and a hot-air balloon motif.

On the fifth floor, the Langosteria restaurant accommodates 120 indoor seats and 40 outdoors. Eighteen large windows bathe the interiors in natural light, while the brand’s signature lobster red punctuates the space. Teeming with tactility, canaletto and Italian walnut shape the woodwork of the bevelled floors, while travertine clads stone surfaces, and brass pops in accents. The dining area is kitted out in Murano-glass Venini wall lamps, custom ‘Limousine’ mahogany wood chairs, and leather banquettes.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Langosteria)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Langosteria)

The floor below will soon welcome Pepe, a new concept by the group centred on convivial counter-style Italian dining, while the one above houses Langosteria Ally’s Bar, equipped with a terrace overlooking the city skyline and a private dining room. Throughout, an open-kitchen layout draws guests into the rhythm of service.

According to the team, Langosteria Montenapoleone ‘speaks Milanese with an international accent.’ This resonates not only in the interior design but also in the menu. Beloved dishes such as Pappa al Pomodoro and Blue Lobster Nature headline the offerings, while new creations like Amberjack tartare in panzanella, Red tuna carpaccio with eggplant and candied tomatoes, and Smoked Rigatoni with Scorpion fish are poised to become new favourites.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Langosteria)

Langosteria Montenapoleone is located at Corso Giacomo Matteotti, 9, 20121 Milan, Italy.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors