Langosteria Montenapoleone is the new multi-level dining destination to know in Milan
Crowning the top three floors of the recently opened Palazzo Fendi, the Langosteria group unveils its most ambitious venture yet
A fine gastronomic proposal deserves a fitting address. In the heart of Milan’s Quadrilatero della Moda, Langosteria Montenapoleone now crowns the top three floors of the recently unveiled Fendi Palazzo, housed in a 1930s building originally designed by Italian architect Emilio Lancia.
The opening marks a homecoming for the Langosteria group, a mainstay in the city’s culinary scene since its first opening in Via Savona eighteen years ago. Following a few years of international expansion, with the debut at Cheval Blanc Paris in 2021 and an anticipated opening in St. Moritz in 2023, the group is back in its cherished home turf. ‘This is a project that deepens its connection with the city and its most loyal guests,’ Enrico Buonocore, Founder and CEO of Langosteria, tells Wallpaper*.
Langosteria Montenapoleone, Milan
Like the transformation of the Lancia Palazzo, the design of this stately multi-level dining destination has been conceptualised by the Fendi Architecture Department, which sought to convey the warm feeling of slow, romantic travel. The overarching design language evokes the structure and symmetry of the building’s Rationalist past through the recurrent use of Venetian blinds and a hot-air balloon motif.
On the fifth floor, the Langosteria restaurant accommodates 120 indoor seats and 40 outdoors. Eighteen large windows bathe the interiors in natural light, while the brand’s signature lobster red punctuates the space. Teeming with tactility, canaletto and Italian walnut shape the woodwork of the bevelled floors, while travertine clads stone surfaces, and brass pops in accents. The dining area is kitted out in Murano-glass Venini wall lamps, custom ‘Limousine’ mahogany wood chairs, and leather banquettes.
The floor below will soon welcome Pepe, a new concept by the group centred on convivial counter-style Italian dining, while the one above houses Langosteria Ally’s Bar, equipped with a terrace overlooking the city skyline and a private dining room. Throughout, an open-kitchen layout draws guests into the rhythm of service.
According to the team, Langosteria Montenapoleone ‘speaks Milanese with an international accent.’ This resonates not only in the interior design but also in the menu. Beloved dishes such as Pappa al Pomodoro and Blue Lobster Nature headline the offerings, while new creations like Amberjack tartare in panzanella, Red tuna carpaccio with eggplant and candied tomatoes, and Smoked Rigatoni with Scorpion fish are poised to become new favourites.
Langosteria Montenapoleone is located at Corso Giacomo Matteotti, 9, 20121 Milan, Italy.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
You can now buy Keith Haring's Luna Luna carousel seats
Gulfram has partnered with the Keith Haring Foundation to reissue two of Haring's carousel seats from the 80s theme park
-
Rolls-Royce pushes pixels with this retro-game inspired edition of the Black Badge Ghost
Ready Player One? The Black Badge Ghost Gamer is a bespoke super-luxury limousine infused with the style and shape of 8-bit arcade graphics
-
Meet Eva Helene Pade, the emerging artist redefining figurative painting
Pade’s dreamlike figures in a crowd are currently on show at Thaddaeus Ropac London; she tells us about her need ‘to capture movements especially’
-
Check in at Aman Rosa Alpina, a modern Alpine cocoon
San Cassiano’s historic hotel has been reborn as a pared-back Aman refuge in the heart of the Dolomites
-
Mediterranean dreams come true at this radiant Puglian hotel
A former convent has been converted into Vista Ostuni, a plush bolthole inspired by the landscape and heritage of the Puglia region
-
Stay in a pastel-hued Puglian palazzo as it starts a new chapter
A haven for the design-minded, Palazzo Daniele reopens following a thoughtful restoration by Milan-based Studio Palomba Serafini and GS Collection
-
This Italian palazzo-turned-café adds a dash of drama to your morning espresso
Designed by studio AMAA, Caffè Nazionale brings new energy to a 19th-century former town hall in the northern Italian town of Arzignano
-
Pierre-Yves Rochon celebrates ‘the great tradition of Italian design’ in Four Seasons Hotel Milano refresh
The sophisticated hotel’s 118 rooms and suites have been redesigned by the acclaimed designer and long-time collaborator of the brand
-
At this elegant new aparthotel in Florence, local living is done right
This Time Tomorrow offers bespoke itineraries and neoclassical interiors that echo the city’s layered soul
-
Do luxury hotels need a farmer-in-residence?
From Ibiza to Indonesia, hospitality brands are cultivating a new travel experience, where wellness begins in the soil and ends at the table
-
Il Sereno’s new Listening Suite is what phonophiles’ dreams are made of
Designed by Patricia Urquiola and Il Sereno founder and audiophile Luis Contreras, the new Lake Como-facing suite unites Japanese listening culture with Italian design