CMF Headphone Pro is the latest product from Nothing’s diffusion range of entry-level tech
CMF continues its quest to bring high design to ultra-affordable devices with its new Headphone Pro, a chunky pair of feature-rich over ear headphones
As Nothing’s ‘budget’ brand, CMF offers contemporary tech with bold styling and surprisingly affordable prices, enabled by the trickle down of manufacturing, tech and materials innovation developed by the parent brand. We’ve admired CMF’s Phone Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 in the past, and now there’s a new category, the Headphone Pro.
As the name suggests, CMF Headphone Pro are over ear wireless headphones. Unlike Nothing’s techy, quasi-transparent design approach, CMF is more about colour and form. The Headphone Pro is available in Dark Grey, Light Grey and a fetching Light Green, with a modular design approach that offers interchangeable ear cushions.
The design is bulbous and friendly, oversized in an almost cartoonish way with soft-touch surfaces, a well-padded headband and glossy earpieces that contrast with the matt pads. A full array of controls is spread between each ear, including a dedicated Action Button that can be customised to provide a shortcut to the Spatial Audio settings or an AI smart assistant.
As with all such devices, Spatial Audio is very much a matter of taste. There’s a choice of Concert Mode or Cinema Mode, both of which add a layer of synthesized ‘space’ via digital reverb and directional tricks. Most of us prefer to hear music reproduced the way it was intended to be heard, so Spatial is bit of a gimmick. Helpfully, the Headphone Pro adds a slider control for bass strength – a throwback to similar controls on Walkman-type players.
Volume is controlled via a Multifunction roller on the right earpad, which can also be used to switch between different levels of noise control (ANC) and the playback controls. In addition to this, the Action Button and the Spatial Audio system are all controlled via Nothing’s straightforward Nothing X app, an effective control centre for all of the company’s audio wares. Sound quality is really pretty good, helped by the strong isolation provided by the oversized earpads.
Headphone Pro is compatible with hi-res audio streaming and the Nothing X app also allows you build a ‘Personal Sound’ profile, which uses a short test program to calibrate your hearing response and frequency reception. This profile is then stored on the headphones but can also be transferred to other audio devices. There’s also deep integration with CMF’s watch and smartphone.
Nothing is claiming a maximum of around 100 hours of playback, providing you don’t have ANC switched on. Endurance halves if you’re taking advantage of the adaptive noise cancelling, but around five minutes of charge can supply another four hours of listening. Power can be transferred from a compatible smart phone, while a full charge takes two hours.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The Headphone Pro is also well equipped for voice calls, with three HD microphones and an Environmental Noise Cancellation system that cuts through background noise to keep your own voice clear. Finally, there’s an aux socket for regular wired listening should you so desire.
If the vaguely Dr Seuss-style form factor appeals, then the amount of functionality baked into the CMF Headphone Pro is truly remarkable for the price.
CMF Headphone Pro, £79 / €99 / $99 USD / $179 AUD, available from nothing.tech, @CMF.tech
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Utopian, modular, futuristic: was Japanese Metabolism architecture's raddest movement?
We take a deep dive into Japanese Metabolism, the pioneering and relatively short-lived 20th-century architecture movement with a worldwide impact; explore our ultimate guide
-
Provocative and playful, Blommers & Schumm's images sit at the intersection of fine art and photography
Dutch photography duo Blommers & Schumm present 25 years of work at Foam, Amsterdam
-
In Milan, the fashion world gathers to say goodbye to Giorgio Armani at his final show
Originally planned to mark the 50th anniversary of Giorgio Armani’s eponymous house, Sunday evening’s runway show at Milan’s Pinacoteca di Brera would prove to be the last from the designer, who passed away earlier this month aged 91
-
The new Nothing Ear (3) are fine-sounding earbuds with added audio functionality
Nothing’s latest upgrade brings the Super Mic to its earbud range, enhancing call quality and creating a handy voice memo taker
-
Nothing pitches itself into the premium realm with its new flagship Nothing Phone (3)
The Nothing Phone (3) is a serious creative tool that brings fresh design, new features and a commitment to keeping tech fun
-
Nothing takes its first step into high-end audio with the new over-ear wireless Headphone (1)
Created in partnership with KEF, the Nothing Headphone (1) is designed to shake up the sector and present over-ear audio in a wholly new way
-
Hands on with the new Phone (3a) Series, Nothing's smartest smartphones to date
Nothing has launched the Phone (3a) Pro and (3a), featured boosted camera power and the ability to deploy AI for good
-
Tech editor Jonathan Bell selects 10 of the best giftable gadgets
Ten desirable devices cover all tech bases in our seasonal look at what’s new, novel and best suited for years of service
-
The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition taps into the brand's creative followers
The unconventional features of Nothing Phone (2a)’s new limited edition come from a community-driven project to reshape the style and ethos of the smartphone
-
All-new Nothing Ear (open) offers up a different kind of listening experience
If you find traditional earbuds cancel out too much of the outside world, Nothing has got you covered. We get down with the company’s new Ear (open) to experience this transparent new soundscape
-
Nothing explodes its mid-range masterpiece to create the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
We get our hands on the new Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, an upgraded and enhanced smartphone that promises a better photographic experience, smarter software and more