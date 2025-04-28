The new Phone 2 Pro from CMF combines generous scale with true affordability
We explore the ins and outs of the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the newest device from the Nothing sub-brand that focuses on bold design and carefully honed value engineering
Nothing expands the scope of its CMF sub-brand with an all-new smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Following on from the original CMF Phone 1, the new device pushes the boundaries of the definition of a budget device, with a huge screen, immaculate industrial design and full adoption of Nothing’s snappy OS and AI capabilities.
CMF Phone 2 Pro also comes with a suite of useful accessories – in addition to the newly launched range of CMF earbuds – with a special cover and folding wallet/stand that add another layer of functionality. For the first time in a CMF phone, there’s also the ability to support contactless payments.
So what’s it like in the hand? Those familiar with the Nothing eco-system will be right at home, with the large screen displaying the Nothing OS 3.2’s stark but smooth bespoke icons and apps, all sitting on top of Android 15. In terms of hardware, the CMF Phone Pro 2 is even more impressive. Despite the 6.77” AMOLED screen, the phone is just 7.8mm in thickness and weighs just 185g. By eschewing dependence on glass and metal – this is unashamedly a plastic product – the Phone Pro 2 makes a virtue of its lightness.
That doesn’t mean that the premium feeling has been lost. Of particular interest is the new four-camera photography system, which works hand in hand with the company’s TrueLens Engine 3.0. In contrasting colours, the aluminium lens surrounds stand proud and distinct from the phone back, making an even more marked homage to the design of traditional analogue cameras than that shown in the recent Nothing Phone (3a) Pro and (3a).
The revised camera has the largest sensor in its class. Results are excellent for the price (although not in the same league as flagship devices, as one would expect). Falling component prices have allowed for bigger and faster sensors, with corresponding improvements in low light performance. There’s also a 20x digital zoom, a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. 4K video is also available, supported by an AI-powered image stabilisation algorithm.
The available colours are White, Black, Orange and Light Green – as with all products from the Nothing stable, the brighter hues really pop, especially with the metallic sheen of our orange test unit. Stainless steel screws provide a counterpoint and contrast and emphasise the industrial feel of the device.
All this is powered by a 5000 mAh battery – larger than the one in a Google Pixel 9 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. That should be good enough for two days of use, providing you’re not a dedicated gamer or are shooting your own 4K film. 33W fast charge functionality gives you a days’ worth of charge in just twenty minutes. A swifter screen refresh rate mode is available for fast-moving games.
The CMF Phone Pro 2 is incredibly easy to live with, thanks in part to the combination of lightness and large screen. Given the price point, it might be considered an excellent second device for travel or outdoor pursuits, or even for family members clamouring for their very first smartphone. Don’t be fooled, however – it’s more than capable of serving as a primary device for even the most performance-minded user.
All in all, it’s a testament to the role of working within constraints and using key design decisions – colour, form and software – to elevate what might otherwise be a very run of the mill device. As ever, Nothing and CMF prove that an emphasis on bold but functional difference is enough to elevate its products above the mainstream.
CMF Phone 2 Pro, £219 (8GB memory, 128GB storage), £249 (8GB memory, 256GB storage), nothing.tech, @nothing, @CMF.tech
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
