CMF by Nothing launches its first phone, and an update of its talented smartwatch

Tech brand Nothing continues to power ahead, discarding the start-up moniker and establishing itself as a serious player in the realm of smartphones and earbuds. Nothing ensured it is covering all bases by launching a sub-brand, CMF, in autumn 2023, bringing together the design acumen of the parent company with a more affordable, playful approach.

CMF Phone 1 camera detail (Image credit: CMF)

CMF’s debut product line included the CMF Buds Pro, CMFWatch Pro, and a dedicated charger, followed by the CMF Buds and Neckband Pro earlier in 2024. Now the company has launched its first mobile phone, the CMF Phone 1, along with the second-generation CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2.

Meet the CMF Phone 1 and Watch Pro 2

The new CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Phone 1 and CMF Watch Pro 2 (Image credit: CMF)

We’ve taken the updated watch for a spin, as well as delved into what makes CMF Phone 1 so different and appealing. Carl Pei, Nothing’s CEO, describes the CMF range as a ‘mark [of] our commitment to inject fun into a boring industry’.

The CMF Phone 1 runs the latest version of Nothing OS (Image credit: CMF)

First up, CMF Phone 1. Based around a new MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, co-engineered with Nothing, and housing a 5000 mAh battery, the phone purports to offer a two-day battery life, almost unheard of in a modern smartphone. There’s up to 8 GB RAM on board as standard as well as a Sony 50 MP rear camera. The 6.67in Super AMOLED screen refreshes at up to 120 Hz, so the quality of components and specification can’t be knocked.

The CMF Phone 1 colour range (Image credit: CMF)

The design of this phone feels special too. Nothing has already shown us what it can when it deviates from the established smartphone template, but the far more affordable CMF offers up elements like exposed screws, bright colours, a prominent camera module, and an OS that feels perfectly dovetailed with the industrial design.

The new CMF Phone 1 and its accessories collection (Image credit: CMF)

There’s also a diversely styled collection of accessories, including battery packs, swappable back plates and cases. The phone runs Nothing OS 2.6, which we’ve experienced to be fast and reliable, blending the best bits of Android with a pared-back front screen and simple customisation.

CMF Watch Pro 2 in blue (Image credit: CMF)

The CMF Watch Pro 2 is something of a revelation when it comes to endurance, with a battery capable of delivering up to 11 days of use. The watch itself hasn’t been on our wrists for that long, so we can’t attest to this, but after five days of constant wear, the fully charged battery had only gone down to 72 per cent. Apple Watch users can only look on enviously.

CMF Watch Pro 2 in Dark Gray and Orange (Image credit: CMF)

Admittedly, the Watch Pro 2 isn’t nearly as feature filled as its Apple, Google or Samsung equivalents, but it still does everything a modern smartwatch should be able to do, with 120 different sports modes, as well as the ability to monitor heart rate, stress level, sleep quantity and blood oxygen saturation.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 has two bezel designs and swappable straps (Image credit: CMF)

Although it’s very slightly on the chunky side, there are interchangeable bezels (you can swap between a soft- or hard-edged look) and straps. There’s a Newson-esque fluoro tint to the palette, as well as the adoption of other familiar smartwatch elements like the digital crown and AMOLED display. Out of the box, CMF will be offering over 100 different watch faces to choose between.

The new CMF Watch Pro 2 in Ash Grey (Image credit: CMF)

Other functionality includes the ability to make calls over Bluetooth and control your phone’s music player or camera, with apps and widgets available to track footsteps, weather and much, much more. Not only is the CMF Phone 1 far more affordable than the excellent Nothing (2a), Watch Pro 2 demonstrates that effective and enduring technology doesn’t have to be premium priced.

CMF Phone 1, from £209, CMF Watch Pro 2, £69, CMF Buds Pro 2, £59, intl.cmf.tech, @CMF.tech