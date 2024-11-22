Tech editor Jonathan Bell’s round-up of giftable gadgets

Technology can be very easily divided up into wants and needs. Spend too much time thinking about it, and the latter category can easily shrink down to nothing. For 2024, we’ve rounded up a selection of new and established offerings that bridge that divide; these are desirable devices that won’t get discarded soon after the thrill of unboxing. They’ve either proved indispensable in my own day to day life, or they’re the kind of thing that would seriously enhance my technological arsenal.

Ruark Audio x Fred Perry

Ruark Audio have released some fine products in 2024, but we’ve chosen to go with these limited edition MR1 speakers, designed in collaboration with Fred Perry. This pair of compact bookshelf speakers have discrete FP branding in gold, integral Bluetooth for quick pairing with your smartphone and full connectivity to embed them in the heart of a compact hi-fi set-up.

Fred Perry Limited Edition MR1, Ruark Audio, £375, FredPerry.com, RuarkAudio.com

Duke & Roy turntable and speakers

If you’d rather splash out on an all-in-one system, we recommend Gadhouse’s new combo, consisting of the DUKE turntable and ROY speakers. A hefty slab of oak provides the turntable with weight and warmth, while the compact speakers should slot easily into any bookshelf.

Duke & Roy Turntable and Speakers by Gadhouse, $990, Gadhouse.com

Nothing Ear(a) earbuds

Of all the earbuds I’ve used over the past 12 months, the ones I reach for most often are Nothing’s Ear(a). There’s nothing low-rent about these extremely affordable and completely capable earbuds, which combine long battery life, excellent sound quality and ultra-simple pairing.

Nothing Ear(a), £69, Nothing.tech

Teenage Engineering OP-XY sequencer

A wishlist item for the ages, the new piece of music tech from Teenage Engineering will no doubt top the charts for many musicians. Designed from inside out with typical precision, the OP-XY is a sequencer, synthesizer, and sampler that pairs its considerable style with endlessly deep function.

Teenage Engineering OP-XY, £1,899, Teenage.Engineering

Korg nanoKey Fold keyboard

Ultra-portable music-making devices are something of a passion, and Korg’s new nanoKey Fold has gone straight to the top of our wishlist. This tiny phone-sized MIDI keyboard opens up to become a control surface for the synth, DAW or even app of your choice.

Korg nanoKey Fold, £110, Korg.co.uk

Connex connectivity tool

A classic stocking filler suitable for anyone short of a cable, the Connex is a Swiss Army Knife-style connectivity hub that does away with a tangle of wires. Up to eight different charging combinations are available from the folding device, which includes Apple’s Lightning connector standard as well as USB-C and USB-A.

Connex, £29.99, KraftedTech.com

Leica M11 camera and Noctilux lens

A Leica won’t make you a better photographer, but it’ll certainly hone your technique and transform your attitude to image-making. This new glossy black edition of the M11, together with a matching Noctilux lens, continues the legacy of the company’s M-System cameras, with a rich finish that responds to use with a gently developing patina, classic good looks and an exceptional lens.

Leica M11 in glossy black, £7,900, Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH lens in glossy black, £6,900, Leica Online Store, Leica-Camera.com

TYCH+ camera by Alfie Cameras

At the other end of the scale is the new TYCH+ from Alfie Cameras, a tiny half-frame 35mm camera that squeezes double the number of photographs onto a standard roll of film. The rotary lens board offers four different lenses and there’s an auto option as well as full manual control, with a built-in light meter for the latter.

TYCH+ camera, £499, AlfieCameras.com

remarkable Paper Pro and Type Folio

Another heartfelt personal recommendation. Yes, the Paper Pro is pricey and if I’m being completely honest, its new colour screen technology doesn’t have quite the same paper-like quality as the original reMarkable 2.0. But the excellent interface, synching and handwriting recognition make this my current favourite gadget.

remarkable Paper Pro and Type Folio bundle, £779, reMarkable.com

espresso 15 display and stand

espresso Displays have extended their range of portable monitors with the new espresso Display 15 and Stand+. This Australian company has mastered the art of delivering slender 5.3mm thin secondary displays that’ll double up your laptop size or let you stream straight from a smartphone. The magnetic Stand+ is designed to elevate the screen above your laptop.

espresso Display 15 and Stand+ bundle, £259, UK.espres.so