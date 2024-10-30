The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition taps into the brand's creative followers
The unconventional features of Nothing Phone (2a)’s new limited edition come from a community-driven project to reshape the style and ethos of the smartphone
Nothing continues to push the boundaries of what a tech company can do with the launch its first ‘co-created smartphone’. A limited-edition version of the acclaimed Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, just 1,000 examples of the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition will be made available via Nothing’s website. The project stemmed from an open invitation to the Nothing community to suggest and shape every facet of the phone, from the OS to the packaging.
Interestingly, the Community Edition emphasises something that Nothing has tended to overlook – the unboxing process. This one-shot event is a big deal in certain tech circles, buoyed by the sharing of the ceremony on social media. Up until now, Nothing devices have come in minimal cardboard packaging with a seal broken via a pull-tab, like a wedge of processed cheese. The Community Edition adds another step to this process, with the inclusion of a new glow-in-the-dark finish.
To experience this, the phone now comes in a larger, heavy duty cardboard box with a magnetic clasp and the all-important UV torch. The company issued careful instructions to those keen to get their own take on the process, including the suggestion that ‘content is filmed in a dark room’. If this is your thing, we’d like to direct you to Nothing’s social channels.
There were over 900 entries into the open competition to shape the phone. The winners were Astrid Vanhuyse and Kenta Akasaki, Andrés Mateos, Ian Henry Simmonds and Sonya Palma, all of whom were invited to work with Nothing’s London design studio and creative teams. In addition to Vanhuyse and Akasaki’s UV sensitive, green-tinted phosphorescent paint, which was refined in collaboration with Nothing’s design director Adam Bates and CMF designer Lucy Birley, Mateos was responsible for the new suite of six wallpapers. These build on the signature inside-out Nothing aesthetic.
Packaging graphics were guided by Simmonds, who was also able to incorporate the glow-in-the-dark elements seen on the phone itself. Finally, there was the sauce that brought everything together, the marketing. The ‘Find your light. Capture your light’ tag campaign was conjured up and steered by Sonya Palma.
Phone (2a) Plus is a powerful mid-range smartphone, a device that stands apart from the conventional Apple/Android hegemony with a fresh custom operating system and hardware design. If you miss out, don’t worry – more community projects are on the near horizon.
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition, £399, strictly limited edition available via Nothing.tech and at London’s Soho Nothing Store, 4 Peter Street, London W1F 0AD, Nothing.tech, @Nothing
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
What is the sound of Stone Island? A new musical project helps you find out
Stone Island Sound is a new, evolving music project from the Italian label, seeing contributions from John Glacier, Yaeji and more across playlists and live performances
By Jack Moss Published
-
Brew were always on my mind: Pet Shop Boys release new tea set
As part of a new line of merchandise marking 40 years of Pet Shop Boys, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe celebrate the humble cuppa
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
New Bertone Runabout splices the spirit of the 1960s roadster with concept-car looks
Bertone kicks off its new Bertone Classics division with a revival of the 1969 Bertone Runabout
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Epson’s Mini Laser Projectors with Google TV make light work of home cinema
The Epson EF-22 is an ultra-compact, highly versatile laser projector that can fill a room with sound and images
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Aarke has created the ultimate collection for caffeine lovers, the Aarke Coffee System
The new Aarke Coffee System consists of three elegant components, part of the Swedish company’s ongoing quest to reshape the world of appliances
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Huawei’s new MatePad Pro 12.2-inch tablet is a game-changer for digital artistry
With pro-level creative features, from delicate brushwork to myriad surface choices, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch makes extraordinary art a possibility and a pleasure
By Simon Mills Published
-
All-new Nothing Ear (open) offers up a different kind of listening experience
If you find traditional earbuds cancel out too much of the outside world, Nothing has got you covered. We get down with the company’s new Ear (open) to experience this transparent new soundscape
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Lasting impressions: the latest Beoplay H100 headphones from B&O are for keeps
Bang & Olufsen’s head of design, Tiina Karjalainen Kierysch, talks us through the new Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100, headphones designed to last a lifetime
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Nine new ways to game, from far-out furniture to cute consoles
Well-crafted gaming machines are all the rage, for both analogue classics as well as digital distractions
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Norway's tech supremo reMarkable reveals all about its new reMarkable Paper Pro
The reMarkable Paper Pro is the company's first foray into a colour e-ink tablet. We delve into the new device
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Huawei’s new Mate XT is the first triple-folding smartphone on the market
Three screens, three grand: the Huawei Mate XT is making a lot of waves
By Jonathan Bell Published