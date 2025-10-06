With recent big releases from two of the major players in music technology, Akai and Roland, we’ve rounded up nine new devices that offer a high-tech take on music production, performance and recording.

1. Roland TR-1000 Rhythm Creator

Roland TR-1000 Rhythm Creator (Image credit: Roland)

A major release from Roland, originators of the modern era of drum machines back in the early 80s. The new Roland TR-1000 Rhythm Creator is a powerhouse of beat making, a vast device that incorporates an analogue sound engine, replicating the original sonic library of the TR-808 and TR-909 drum machines, along with fully digital sampling, editing and manipulation tools. There’s literally nothing this machine can’t do, and its size and price reflects that.

Roland TR-1000 Rhythm Creator (Image credit: Roland)

Roland TR-1000 Rhythm Creator, £2,279, Roland.com, Andertons.co.uk

2. Beat Buddy 2

Beat Buddy 2 by Singular Sound (Image credit: Singular Sound)

Those who desire a more portable source of rhythm, without crunchy analogue textures or world-class sampling, consider Singular Sound’s new Beat Buddy 2. This is essentially a practice tool for guitarists and other pedal-using musicians, capable of providing backing tracks, fills and intros that can be programmed in various combinations using a selection of different drum sounds. An optional pedal board, the Super Switch, provides even more flexibility.

Beat Buddy 2, $499, SingularSound.com

3. Boss PX-1

The undisputed masters of the guitar effects pedal, Boss, have ventured into controversial territory with the new Boss PX-1. Following the same physical format as the Roland’s subsidiary’s long-running range of compact pedals, first introduced in 1976, the PX-1 packs a digital core that allows for up to 16 digital recreations of classic effects, including the CE-2 chorus that started it all, the PN-2 tremelo and the DD-2 digital delay. It’s controversial because only eight effects are baked in and the rest require an additional payment. Such subscription models are frowned up in audio circles, and it remains to be seen if Boss will continue to expand the PX-1’s abilities in the years to come.

Boss PX-1 and app (Image credit: Boss)

Boss PX-1, £229, Boss.info, Andertons.co.uk

4. Demon Box

Demon Box by Eternal Research (Image credit: Eternal Research)

The Demon Box is a machine offering a fresh approach to sound design. Based around the concept of transforming electromagnetic fields into audio waveforms, the Demon Box works when paired with an object like a cell phone, a power drill, an electric toothbrush, etc., into sound and MIDI note information. You can even tune into the background hum of invisible electronic noise to conjure up soundscapes.

Demon Box, $999, Eternal Research, EternalResearch.com

5. Chordcat

Chordcat by AlphaTheta (Image credit: AlphaTheta)

The Chordcat is a compact groovebox from AlphaTheta designed to conjure up chord progressions, drum patterns and sketch out the bare bones of a song. Progressions and patterns can be transferred to a computer, or the Chordcat can be used as a MIDI controller to drive external gear. Powered by mains or batteries, the emphasis is on portability and accessibility.

Chordcat, £239, AlphaTheta, AlphaTheta.com, theDJshop.co.uk

6. Vector Synth

Vector Synth by Beetle Crab Audio (Image credit: Beetle Crab Audio)

The Vector Synth is a hugely flexible synthesizer that uses a combination of physical controls and a responsive touch screen interface for sound design. The possibilities on offer are endless, whether as a standalone device or as part of a larger system, with onboard effects adding another layer of manipulation.

Vector Synth, €1,165, Beetle Crab Audio, BeetleCrab.Audio

7. Zoom H6studio

Zoom H6studio (Image credit: Zoom)

Zoom have launched the latest in the long line of ‘H’ series handheld multitrack recorders. The H6studio can record six simultaneous tracks of audio, with high-quality onboard microphones and four versatile inputs. Aimed at musicians, podcasters, filmmakers and anyone interested in the remote capture of perfect audio, it can also be used as an audio interface.

Zoom H6Studio (Image credit: Zoom)

Zoom H6studio, £384, ZoomCorp.com, Andertons.co.uk

8. CDJ-3000X

CDJ-3000X by AlphaTheta (Image credit: AlphaTheta)

Formerly branded as a Pioneer, AlphaTheta’s CDJ-3000X is the industry standard DJ performance device. A heavy-duty machine designed for live performance as well as the studio, the CDJ-3000X offers expansive connectivity to cloud services and streaming platforms, as well as the ability to display 16 tracks simultaneously on the 10.1” touchscreen to facilitate selection and mixing.

CDJ-3000X, £2,399, AlphaTheta.com, Andertons.co.uk

9. Akai MPC Live III

Akai MPC Live III (Image credit: Akai)

Finally, a new iteration of Akai’s evergreen MPC, which first arrived in 1988 and quickly became a mainstay of hip-hop production, amongst other genres. The newest model is the MPC Live III, an all-in-one workstation that offers everything you need to create a track from scratch. Powerful sampling facilities are paired with sequencing and effects, with the MPC’s signature grid of pads updated and enhanced for the new generation. The latter also makes the MPC a powerful live performance machine, while the onboard speaker and battery allow you to work anywhere.

Akai MPC Live III, £1,399, AkaiPro.com, Andertons.co.uk