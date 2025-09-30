Six affordable retro watches take us back to the 1980s

Fun plastic watches may have come of age in the decade taste forgot, but bold new releases are making 1980s colour and style covetable again. Here are some of the best

The Swatch Neon Flumotions, £106
The 1980s redefined watch culture; it was a time when unashamedly bold use of colour and playful design overtook restraint. The launch of Swatch in 1983 was key, offering for the first time affordable, irreverent plastic watches that transformed timekeeping into a pop fashion phenomenon.

With a democratic price point and riot of patterns, they mirrored the post-punk, New Romantic energy rippling through clubs and catwalks. Fast-forward four decades, and that same spirit is resonating again, with the vibrant Swatch Neon collection leading the way.

Here are six 1980s-worthy new watches on our retro wish list.

