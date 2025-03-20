Icon of modern and contemporary Italian furniture, B&B Italia, has unveiled the Tufty-Time 20. The release marks the 20th anniversary of one of B&B Italia’s best-selling sofas, the Tufty-Time modular system designed by Patricia Urquiola.

The contemporary evolution of the iconic sofa preserves the essential characteristics of the Tufty-Time: the modularity, of course, is a defining characteristic, as is the sinking, enveloping comfort. Changes have also been made: the new model has even more padding, and the seat height has risen by a few centimetres. Additionally, a thick Dacron layer placed between polyurethane and fabric makes for an even softer, more cushioned feel. Tufty-Time 20 also comes in a new fabric: chenille with a bouclé effect, which blends sophistication and tactility.

(Image credit: B&B Italia)

The Tufty-Time 20 is composed of 14 modules, offering versatile, fluid compositions. B&B Italia has added a curved module, which enhances and expands the system’s potential, allowing for rounded layouts that are particularly conducive to hotels and offices, encouraging face-to-face interaction. ‘Tufty-Time is a very flexible system,’ says Demetrio Apolloni, B&B Italia’s CEO. ‘The modules allow for the creation of countless configurations, from linear sofas to sofas with chaise longue, corner sofas and ‘islands’ that provide a 360-degree seating solution. Tufty-Time is able to adapt to the changing needs of the living spaces and the people inhabiting them.’

(Image credit: B&B Italia)

Elsewhere, the sofa now offers the option of complete disassembly, ensuring that all the components and materials can be reused or recycled at the end of its life. This reflects the evolution of not only the Tufty-Time, but also the brand, which now incorporates a focus on responsible environmental behaviour into its business model.

To accompany the 20th anniversary Tufty-Time model, B&B Italia has also released a new coffee table series designed to fit neatly between the sofa’s modules.

(Image credit: B&B Italia)

(Image credit: B&B Italia)

Some possible configurations of the Tufty-Time 20 (Image credit: B&B Italia)

When the original Tufty-Time launched, following a collaboration between B&B Italia and Urquiola on Fat-Fat and Lady Fat, a series of small tables inspired by the once-popular sand-filled ash trays, it was an immediate commercial success. ‘It redefined the concepts of comfort and modularity, merging the spirit of Chesterfield and capitonné traditions with a modern lifestyle,’ says Apolloni. ‘It re-visited the theme of modularity from the 1970s, to then arrive at an informal, versatile system with a young, relaxed attitude. It offered an alternative to conventional sofa types.’

Since 2005, the Tufty-Time has gone through many iterations: there was the original Tufty-Time, Tufty-Time in leather, Tufty-Too and Tufty-Time ‘15 (all of these versions are still part of the B&B Italia’s catalogue). With Tufty-Time 20, the system steps into the future while continuing to respect the integrity of the original and remaining true to its innovative spirit.

