High in the Giant Mountains, this new chalet by edit! architects is perfect for snowy sojourns
In the Czech Republic, Na Kukačkách is an elegant upgrade of the region's traditional chalet typology
Na Kukačkách is a new chalet set high up in the Giant Mountains in the north of the Czech Republic. Designed by Ivan Boroš, Juraj Calaj and Vítězslav Danda of Prague-based edit! architects, the project updates the region’s vernacular alpine architecture, remaining respectful to the time-honoured form of the traditional chalet while radically overhauling the interior arrangement.
Inside a modern chalet in the Giant Mountains
The three-storey chalet sits atop a stone-clad concrete plinth with the upper two levels clad in timber. The form and scale of the external volume, as well as the gable angle and material palette, are carefully defined by the mountainous region’s building codes.
Despite these restrictions, edit! worked with prefabricated cross-laminated timber panels on the upper levels, freeing up the main façade for the large windows and also adding a modicum of practicality to the remote hillside build.
Each gable is a meticulous geometric composition, with small windows that accommodate the proportions of the plinth and roof pitch. ‘While both gables had to remain strictly traditional, the side façades gave us room to introduce modern architectural elements,’ says Calaj, ‘This allowed us to implement large-format glazing in the main living area and at the summer entrance, maximising views into the surrounding countryside.’
The ground floor is set into the hillside, and the layout exploits this with a large west-facing horizontal picture window in the main living and dining area. On the east façade, the steepness of the slope enabled the architects to locate the main entrance at first floor level. The ground floor provides a bedroom, bathroom, storage and ski room, with its own direct access to the exterior.
Upstairs, tucked into the eaves, there are two additional bedrooms and another bathroom, with voids above the entrance and the dining space bridged by a gallery. The first floor is arranged as a large open-plan space, with a kitchen at one end and living area at the other. A generous family dining table adjoins the primary window, with the timber-clad ceiling soaring up to the apex of the roof.
The architects describe their approach as one of ‘vertical spatial connection,’ with the top floor gallery providing a view down into the living space, with rooflights set into the slope to increase the amount of daylight in the interior as well as maximise the views.’ Visual contact with nature is essential and significantly enhances the overall experience of staying in the mountains,’ Calaj says.
The 214 m² Na Kukačkách was still a difficult build, with a tricky location and a short construction season. ‘One key factor in the project’s success was the collaboration with the local contractor Registav,’ says the architect, ‘Their detailed knowledge of the demanding mountain conditions allowed us to precisely plan the installation of the prefabricated CLT panels and minimise the risk of weather-related interruptions.’
The result is a mountain cabin that transcends its typology, carving a warm and dynamic interior despite the challenges of the site.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
