Na Kukačkách is a new chalet set high up in the Giant Mountains in the north of the Czech Republic. Designed by Ivan Boroš, Juraj Calaj and Vítězslav Danda of Prague-based edit! architects, the project updates the region’s vernacular alpine architecture, remaining respectful to the time-honoured form of the traditional chalet while radically overhauling the interior arrangement.

The traditional profile and gable design conceal a bold modern interior (Image credit: BoysPlayNice)

Inside a modern chalet in the Giant Mountains

The three-storey chalet sits atop a stone-clad concrete plinth with the upper two levels clad in timber. The form and scale of the external volume, as well as the gable angle and material palette, are carefully defined by the mountainous region’s building codes.

The west facade features a large landscape window (Image credit: BoysPlayNice)

Despite these restrictions, edit! worked with prefabricated cross-laminated timber panels on the upper levels, freeing up the main façade for the large windows and also adding a modicum of practicality to the remote hillside build.

The cabin is designed for year-round use (Image credit: BoysPlayNice)

Each gable is a meticulous geometric composition, with small windows that accommodate the proportions of the plinth and roof pitch. ‘While both gables had to remain strictly traditional, the side façades gave us room to introduce modern architectural elements,’ says Calaj, ‘This allowed us to implement large-format glazing in the main living area and at the summer entrance, maximising views into the surrounding countryside.’

The stone plinth is revealed when the snow melts (Image credit: BoysPlayNice)

The ground floor is set into the hillside, and the layout exploits this with a large west-facing horizontal picture window in the main living and dining area. On the east façade, the steepness of the slope enabled the architects to locate the main entrance at first floor level. The ground floor provides a bedroom, bathroom, storage and ski room, with its own direct access to the exterior.

The main living space and kitchen (Image credit: BoysPlayNice)

Another view of the main living area, with ceilings that extend up to the sloping roof (Image credit: BoysPlayNice)

Upstairs, tucked into the eaves, there are two additional bedrooms and another bathroom, with voids above the entrance and the dining space bridged by a gallery. The first floor is arranged as a large open-plan space, with a kitchen at one end and living area at the other. A generous family dining table adjoins the primary window, with the timber-clad ceiling soaring up to the apex of the roof.

The second floor gallery links the two upstairs bedrooms (Image credit: BoysPlayNice)

One of the bedrooms on the uppermost floor (Image credit: BoysPlayNice)

The architects describe their approach as one of ‘vertical spatial connection,’ with the top floor gallery providing a view down into the living space, with rooflights set into the slope to increase the amount of daylight in the interior as well as maximise the views.’ Visual contact with nature is essential and significantly enhances the overall experience of staying in the mountains,’ Calaj says.

A second living room and utility areas are located on the ground floor (Image credit: BoysPlayNice)

The 214 m² Na Kukačkách was still a difficult build, with a tricky location and a short construction season. ‘One key factor in the project’s success was the collaboration with the local contractor Registav,’ says the architect, ‘Their detailed knowledge of the demanding mountain conditions allowed us to precisely plan the installation of the prefabricated CLT panels and minimise the risk of weather-related interruptions.’

The view from the gallery to the dining area (Image credit: BoysPlayNice)

The result is a mountain cabin that transcends its typology, carving a warm and dynamic interior despite the challenges of the site.

Na Kukačkách chalet, Czech Republic, by edit! architects (Image credit: BoysPlayNice)

editarchitects.com