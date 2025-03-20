Wallpaper* checks in at Few & Far Luvhondo: an intimate South African eco-lodge
With just six cliffside suits, Few & Far Luvhondo offers front-row seats to the untamed wilderness of South Africa’s Limpopo
Within the untamed wilderness of the Soutpansberg Mountains in Limpopo, South Africa, Few & Far Luvhondo emerges as a reinvigorating eco-lodge providing an experience that is as transformative as it is indulgent. In this intimate retreat, which offers six cliffside suites that blend flawlessly into the Unesco-listed Vhembe Biosphere Reserve, the wild beauty of nature meets innovative, regenerative hospitality.
Wallpaper* checks in at: Few & Far Luvhondo
What’s on your doorstep?
Spanning 100,000 hectares, the Soutpansberg Mountains comprise a mesmerising landscape of jagged cliffs and lush valleys, with the ceaseless soundtrack of over 600 bird species’ calls filling the air. The area is also a sanctuary for leopards, giraffes, kudus, and zebras, and Few & Far Luvhondo aims to honour and protect the tapestry of flora and fauna. The lodge’s remote location provides not just a backdrop but an integral part of its ethos, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the rhythms of nature while contributing to its preservation.
Who is behind the design?
Jacob and Sarah Dusek – also founders of luxury glamping business Under Canvas, focused on America’s national parks, which they sold in 2018 – brought together Nicholas Plewman Architects to oversee their architectural vision, and Ohktre Collective for the interior design.
Drawing inspiration from the region’s natural beauty – and the mighty baobab tree in particular – the design philosophy celebrates biophilic principles, where every element, from the materials to the flow of the spaces, echoes the surrounding environment. Take, for example, the Duseks’ decision to build the lodge using eucalyptus, a sustainable alternative to traditional hardwoods, which are often sourced from the Amazon. Produced and heat-treated at their nearby facility, the material reduces the lodge’s carbon footprint while supporting the local economy.
The room to book
Wooden platforms that seem to float above the verdant bush offer a platform for each of the six suites and their private plunge pools. Designed to evoke the canopy of the area’s endemic baobab tree, the suites are outfitted with bespoke furniture, handwoven textiles, and locally crafted ceramics. The centrepiece here is a California king bed (7ft long by 6ft wide) wrapped in earth-toned linens and a canopy mosquito net that can be closed at night to provide a dreamy (and insect-free) slumber. Built into the bedframe is an air conditioner, which is aided by an overhead fan to help circulate the cool breeze. Behind a wood and rope partition with built-in shelves and mirror is a freestanding bathtub, a pair of copper sinks, and rain showers. Elsewhere, floor-to-ceiling windows frame the panoramic views of the gorge, blurring the line between indoors and out.
Staying for drinks and dinner?
Leading the lodge’s culinary programme is chef Nhlakanipho Soxhela, affectionately known as Chef Sox, whose farm-to-table approach (herbs and vegetables are sourced from the on-site farm) honours the vibrant flavours of South Africa – think grilled lamb with lemon and herb risotto and paradise pak-choy, carrot soup with ginger and coconut.
Dining at the lodge is an adventure in itself, and during a typical three- or four-night stay guests might experience a multi-course bush dinner under the stars, a traditional barbecue set in the outdoor boma, and a post-game drive breakfast or picnic lunch in the bush with the sounds of the creatures echoing in the gorge. Like in the suites, the dining lodge's décor features patterns and textures inspired by the region’s rock formations, flora, and fauna.
Where to switch off
The spa rituals take place in a solitary hut overlooking a 3,000-year-old baobab tree – one of the oldest in the country. Here, the welcoming spa therapist, Nungo Ravele, uses locally sourced organic ingredients that harness the nourishing properties of baobab oil, eucalyptus, celery seed and other herbs to leave skin revitalised and spirits uplifted. Beyond the spa, guests can walk a meditative labyrinth, participate in outdoor yoga sessions or guided mindfulness practices, and take a dip in a circular infinity pool.
Walking the talk
At the heart of Few & Far Luvhondo, sustainability is woven into even the smallest of details. There’s not a single plastic bottle in sight thanks to on-site filtration and advanced systems that manage energy and water efficiently. Embracing a zero-waste philosophy, the lodge bans single-use plastics, sources locally, and employs a circular waste system: soldier flies convert organic waste into compost, feeding livestock and nourishing the lodge’s farm.
The lodge is also working to regenerate the landscape by capturing over 100,000 tons of carbon annually while nurturing vibrant ecosystems that enhance local biodiversity. The staff (and guests who are interested in lending a hand) replace deforested areas with native species, remove invasive plants, and revitalise the soil so that the land the lodge sits on can provide a much-needed haven for endangered leopards, pangolins, and rare birds. In May 2025, Few & Far will debut the Solfari, a solar-powered cable car inspired by the intricate nests of weaver birds – a first of its kind anywhere in the world.
The verdict
By prioritising sustainability and luxury equally, Few & Far Luvhondooffers a blueprint for how travellers can engage with the natural world without damaging it. From the thrilling Solfari to the delicious culinary offerings, every detail is uplifting. For the eco-conscious traveller seeking an adventurous escape, this is a destination that delivers on every level.
Few & Far Luvhondo is located at R523, Waterpoort, 3813, South Africa; fewandfarcollection.com
Originally from Buenos Aires, Celeste Moure has lived in 10 cities across seven countries and five continents. She has written about travel, music, culture, design and architecture for Condé Nast Traveler, National Geographic, Architectural Digest, Vogue, Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and various other publications. She currently splits her time between Vancouver and Los Angeles.
