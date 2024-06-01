A refreshed Cape Grace hotel embraces the best of South African heritage

Huddled on the quayside of Cape Town’s vibrant V&A Waterfront, the Cape Grace Hotel by Fairmont stands as a testament to the city’s rich tapestry of history and modernity – its recent redesign by Fairmont and renowned interior and architecture firm 1508 London nods to the city’s evolution from a bustling trading port to a cosmopolitan hub.

Inside Cape Town's Cape Grace Hotel

(Image credit: Courtesy of Cape Grace Hotel and 1508 London)

For its new life, the Cape Grace now boasts 112 rooms and suites with giant balconies and French windows (continuing its Parisian-inspired architecture) that overlook the marina and Table Mountain. The warm colour palette in the rooms depicts African heritage hues of deep blue, green and maroon, which complement whimsical bespoke rugs. A favourite already, the property’s two-bedroom Cape Grace Suite counts with its own private bar, butler’s pantry, a variety of local art and a vast terrace with sweeping views.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Cape Grace Hotel and 1508 London)

‘This unique hotel attracts some of the world’s most influential clientele, wanting to explore the city of Cape Town. We wanted to create an atmosphere that is timeless and elegant while referencing the glamourous heritage of the hotel,’ shares Hamish Brown, partner at 1508 London. Thus, the studio’s cabinet of curiosities concept works perfectly – rare items in shiny materials, rare books about the Cape region and singular objects collected from all over the country await to be discovered by guests.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Cape Grace Hotel and 1508 London)

An authentic South African story is told with every artwork in the hotel. Galia Gluckman’s two large-scale artworks made with recycled materials – entitled ‘Sunrise’ and ‘Sunset’ – were specially commissioned for Cape Grace Hotel, carrying within them the wisdom of an African proverb: ‘There is no day that goes without the moon and no day that goes without sunrise and sunset.’ There are also works by Johannesburg-based visual artist Lulama Wolf accenting the walls with deep pigments and unique smearing and scraping techniques.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Cape Grace Hotel and 1508 London)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Cape Grace Hotel and 1508 London)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Cape Grace Hotel and 1508 London)

Heirloom, the escape’s new restaurant with a distinctive fauna and flora inspiration, is the vision of Cape Town chef Gregory Czarnecki, who is dipping into South African heritage cuisine with all kinds of regional delicacies: local hake, South Coast rock lobster and Karoo wagyu beef, to name a few. A refined plant-based menu is also on offer. And if you’re after afternoon tea with traditional Koeksisters and Melktert, the Library is where you can nosh and mingle whilst keeping an eye on the seals playing in the harbour.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Cape Grace Hotel and 1508 London)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Cape Grace Hotel and 1508 London)

The most highly anticipated is, undoubtedly, the Bascule Bar, renowned for its collection of over 400 types of whisky. Since the late 90s, it has been the go-to spot after dinner – it's like a touch of Monaco in the southern hemisphere. This June, the bar is scheduled to reopen with a complete redesign that embodies a speakeasy atmosphere. Many dignitaries, presidents, and both famous and non-famous guests have frequented the Bascule Bar throughout the years for the elegant, nautical atmosphere only a small town like Cape Town can offer.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Cape Grace Hotel and 1508 London)

Cape Grace is located at W Quay Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, fairmont.com