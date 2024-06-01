A refreshed Cape Grace hotel embraces the best of South African heritage
Cape Town’s Cape Grace hotel reopens its doors following an extensive and playful renovation by international interior design studio, 1508 London
Huddled on the quayside of Cape Town’s vibrant V&A Waterfront, the Cape Grace Hotel by Fairmont stands as a testament to the city’s rich tapestry of history and modernity – its recent redesign by Fairmont and renowned interior and architecture firm 1508 London nods to the city’s evolution from a bustling trading port to a cosmopolitan hub.
Inside Cape Town's Cape Grace Hotel
For its new life, the Cape Grace now boasts 112 rooms and suites with giant balconies and French windows (continuing its Parisian-inspired architecture) that overlook the marina and Table Mountain. The warm colour palette in the rooms depicts African heritage hues of deep blue, green and maroon, which complement whimsical bespoke rugs. A favourite already, the property’s two-bedroom Cape Grace Suite counts with its own private bar, butler’s pantry, a variety of local art and a vast terrace with sweeping views.
‘This unique hotel attracts some of the world’s most influential clientele, wanting to explore the city of Cape Town. We wanted to create an atmosphere that is timeless and elegant while referencing the glamourous heritage of the hotel,’ shares Hamish Brown, partner at 1508 London. Thus, the studio’s cabinet of curiosities concept works perfectly – rare items in shiny materials, rare books about the Cape region and singular objects collected from all over the country await to be discovered by guests.
An authentic South African story is told with every artwork in the hotel. Galia Gluckman’s two large-scale artworks made with recycled materials – entitled ‘Sunrise’ and ‘Sunset’ – were specially commissioned for Cape Grace Hotel, carrying within them the wisdom of an African proverb: ‘There is no day that goes without the moon and no day that goes without sunrise and sunset.’ There are also works by Johannesburg-based visual artist Lulama Wolf accenting the walls with deep pigments and unique smearing and scraping techniques.
Heirloom, the escape’s new restaurant with a distinctive fauna and flora inspiration, is the vision of Cape Town chef Gregory Czarnecki, who is dipping into South African heritage cuisine with all kinds of regional delicacies: local hake, South Coast rock lobster and Karoo wagyu beef, to name a few. A refined plant-based menu is also on offer. And if you’re after afternoon tea with traditional Koeksisters and Melktert, the Library is where you can nosh and mingle whilst keeping an eye on the seals playing in the harbour.
The most highly anticipated is, undoubtedly, the Bascule Bar, renowned for its collection of over 400 types of whisky. Since the late 90s, it has been the go-to spot after dinner – it's like a touch of Monaco in the southern hemisphere. This June, the bar is scheduled to reopen with a complete redesign that embodies a speakeasy atmosphere. Many dignitaries, presidents, and both famous and non-famous guests have frequented the Bascule Bar throughout the years for the elegant, nautical atmosphere only a small town like Cape Town can offer.
Cape Grace is located at W Quay Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, fairmont.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Daniel Scheffler is a storyteller for The New York Times and others. He has a travel podcast with iHeart Media called Everywhere and a Substack newsletter, Withoutmaps, where he shares all his wild ways. He lives in New York with his husband and their pup.
-
All smiles: How a grillz jewellery making class in London became an international hit
What started as a passion project quickly exploded in popularity. We get the story behind the grillz-making workshop at Cockpit London
By Elisa Anniss Published
-
Sun-drenched Los Angeles houses: modernism to minimalism
From modernist residences to riveting renovations and new-build contemporary homes, we tour some of the finest Los Angeles houses under the Californian sun
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Fire and salt fuel the new Beef Club eatery at Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg campus
Beef Club, revamped by Ester Bruzkus Architekten, turns to fire and salt in its cooking as well as its interior inspiration
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Cape Town: 8 things to do and see for the design-minded traveller
Cape Town is a capital of art, design, food and wellness; local resident Sean O’Toole on the best things to do and see, from a Bree Street meander to a Constantia wine route
By Sean O'Toole Published
-
The Peech Boutique Hotel — Johannesburg, South Africa
By Lauren Ho Last updated
-
Gorgeous George — Cape Town, South Africa
By Paul Sephton Last updated
-
FYN — Cape Town, South Africa
By Paul Sephton Last updated
-
Alice & Fifth — Johannesburg, South Africa
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Bar Roc at Ellerman House — Cape Town, South Africa
By Lauren Ho Last updated
-
Café at Zeitz MOCCA — Cape Town, South Africa
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
The Krone Tasting Room — Cape Town, South Africa
By Paul Sephton Last updated