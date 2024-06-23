Singita Ebony Lodge celebrates 30 years of wild beauty
Singita Ebony Lodge in Hazyview, South Africa, begins a new chapter with a refresh by Cécile & Boyd
Singita Ebony Lodge, set within South Africa’s Sabi Sand nature reserve, has undergone its first major design facelift since it opened 30 years ago, courtesy of architecture firm Cécile & Boyd. The pinnacle of luxury safaris, the Singita brand boasts a loyal swathe of eco-minded devotees hooked on its commitment to conservation. The refresh sees a total overhaul of Singita’s founding lodge, which now includes a spirited ‘conservation room’, a new wine cellar and several spacious lounge decks that offer 360 views.
Singita Ebony Lodge, Hazyview
Throughout the property, textures of nature reign supreme; earthy terracotta tones are paired with dried grass rugs and rough stone walls. Intended to feel ‘open to the elements’, the new Ebony Lodge follows three key design themes: the use of adobe-style materials that pay tribute to dried mud-brick homes; the pursuit of a utilitarian architecture philosophy, as seen in the lightweight tents that connect guest spaces with nature; and the use of upcycling techniques, evident throughout the lodge. Notably, many African antiques, including family heirlooms, have been preserved to infuse the lodge with a nostalgic, homely ambience.
‘We wanted to give people an immense idea of home and space on a majestic scale, like entering an exotic home in the wilderness,’ says Paul van den Berg, partner and interior designer at Cécile & Boyd. The team developed the brand-new Conservation Room, dedicated to highlighting Singita’s efforts in that direction, and this doubles as a lounge area ‘to break down the barriers between staff and guests, allowing them both to connect, share stories and gather’.
Around the space, there are pinboards mapped with wildlife in the region and referencing the work of the Singita Lowveld Trust, the brand’s conservation partner in South Africa, and other community conservation projects. The room also features interactive technology, from computers to iPads, where guests can check on sightings and converse with park rangers to learn more about the environment they are staying in. The space, as van den Berg sums up, is ‘enhancing and extending the game drive experience through the power and storytelling of design.’
Elsewhere, new tier-level observation decks spread across the main veranda and are home to several dining spaces, adding an extra dose of calm and zen to the lodge. Taking a modern twist on Senufo (West African) design, African craftsmanship takes centre stage. Cécile & Boyd made it a point to work with master craftsmen on all the coffee tables alongside local weavers on all the shaded chandeliers and thatched ceilings, striving to preserve an architectural language.
It’s an intentional mix of past and present that ultimately takes the safari lodge experience to a whole new and grander level.
Singita Ebony Lodge is located at Sabi Sands Game Reserve, Hazyview, singita.com
Luke is a freelance journalist based in London. His work has been featured in British Vogue, The Times, Sunday Times Style, Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE, Vanity Fair, Conde Nast Traveller, Town and Country, Evening Standard, Departures, and others.
