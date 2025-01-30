Wallpaper* checks in at Brach Madrid: a hotel of love and passion

For years, Madrid’s luxury hospitality scene was defined by a classic trio: The Ritz (now The Mandarin Oriental Ritz), The Westin Palace, and the historic Gran Hotel Inglés, which has stood since 1886. But the landscape is shifting. Since The Madrid Edition’s debut in 2022, the city has welcomed a wave of bold, design-forward newcomers. The latest to shake things up? Evok Collection with its new Brach Madrid hotel, its second in the Brach series, following the debut Paris property. When asked ‘Why Madrid?’, co-founder and managing director Emmanuel Sauvage doesn’t hesitate: ‘It’s simple, Brach is energy, it’s warm, it’s lively, it’s magnetic, and well, Gran Via is lively, it’s magnetic, it’s life, it’s energy!’

Wallpaper* checks in at: Brach Madrid

What’s on your doorstep?

From the hotel's spot on Gran Vía – Madrid’s beating heart, full of boutiques, cocktail bars, cafés, theatres, and cinemas – the real question isn’t what’s nearby, but what isn’t. This vibrant thoroughfare, a melting pot of Vienna Secession, New York Art Deco, Plateresque, Neo-Mudejar, and Haussmannian architectural styles, has earned its reputation as the city’s Broadway. Just moments away, the famed Paseo del Arte – home to the Prado, Thyssen-Bornemisza, and Reina Sofía museums – offers a direct line to the artistic and cultural influences that have shaped the hotel itself.

Antonio suite (Image credit: Photography by Guillaume de Laubier)

Who is behind the design?

Acclaimed French industrial designer and architect Philippe Starck is no stranger to the world of luxury hotels, with over 40 projects to his name. Nor is he new to Evok Collection, having designed the original Brach in Paris. While Brach Paris was conceived as a ‘cultural hotel’, Starck describes Brach Madrid as one built on ‘love and passion’. ‘It is not about decoration, nor architecture; it is the opposite of trends,’ he explains. ‘Brach Madrid is a unique hotel for its desire to immerse us in a poetic, romantic Madrid story of happy nostalgia.’

Lobby (Image credit: Photography by Guillaume de Laubier)

The hotel stands on the site of the former Palacio de Masserano, built between 1919 and 1922 by architect Jerónimo Pedro Mathet Rodríguez – where French Romantic writer Victor Hugo lived as a child. Brach Madrid embraces the past in its details while speaking the language of contemporary design, a form of modern nostalgia. Its listed façades have been restored to their original condition, while interiors channel the spirit and energy of 1920s and 1930s Madrid. The public spaces hum with the city’s vibrancy, but the guest rooms and suites? They offer a world entirely their own.

Atelier (Image credit: Photography by Guillaume de Laubier)

The room to book

Brach Madrid offers 57 rooms, including three suites, designed to feel like an intimate, eclectic private home. Wood panelling, leather, pottery, and basketwork create a sense of warmth and softness, while pops of bright pink and orange in the tassels and trimmings nod to the vibrant chaquetillas of traditional bullfighting attire and the energy of Spanish dance. The bathrooms make a statement with breccia floors and an oversized mirror framed in glazed terracotta. Abstract botanical swirls and organic patterns emerge from the deep moss-green enamel, accented with bronze highlights.

Ernesto suite (Image credit: Photography by Guillaume de Laubier)

Every inch of the space is layered with meaning. Starck envisions a love story – a woman adored by a man who fills the room with objects that evoke their romance: castanets, a tambourine, a guitar, a travel diary drawn across the leather headboard. ‘Everything has been imagined, specially created, crafted, or sourced. The colours, fabrics, materials, and furniture all weave the story of this couple. But guests are free to reinterpret it in their own way,’ he says. For ultimate comfort, book the Antonio suite, which can be interconnected with a deluxe room via a shaded terrace overlooking the city.

Ernesto suite (Image credit: Photography by Guillaume de Laubier)

Ernesto suite (Image credit: Photography by Guillaume de Laubier)

Minibar high?

The minibar is well-stocked with soft drinks, wines, champagne, and premium spirits like Clase Azul Reposado Tequila and Belvedere Organic Vodka – perfect for mixing cocktails at the in-room station. The ‘Épicerie Evok’ section adds a gourmet touch with truffle chips, praline almonds, and, naturally, jamón. There’s also an in-room mini-concept store that offers an eclectic mix of Brach merchandise, including candles, perfumes, toiletry bags, and even a bike bell.

Ernesto suite (Image credit: Photography by Guillaume de Laubier)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

For Brach Le Restaurant, Starck set out to capture the spirit of a grand café in 1920s Madrid – a lively, intellectual hub where poets of the Generation of ’27, an influential group of writers, including Federico García Lorca and Rafael Alberti, might have gathered. The space boasts rich, wood-panelled walls, tilted mirrors, a dramatic fresco, leather accents, and theatrical lighting. Chef Adam Bentalha curates a sun-soaked Mediterranean menu – begin the journey with warm Challah bread and a refreshing olive and fig tapenade to dip in.

Brach Le Restaurant (Image credit: Photography by Sadiksans Voltaire)

(Image credit: Photography by Guillaume de Laubier)

Meanwhile, La Pâtisserie pays tribute to the coffee-and-pastry ritual cherished by both Parisians and Madrileños. Whether you stay in or take away, expect regal Paris-Brests, indulgent éclairs, creamy flans, and more. Tucked within this space is an intimate cocktail bar. All of the objects and paintings seen across the food and beverage areas were sourced by Starck for over three years, from auction catalogues, aiming to evoke the artistic soul of early 20th-century Spain.

La Pâtisserie (Image credit: Photography by Sadiksans Voltaire)

Bar (Image credit: Photography by Guillaume de Laubier)

Where to switch off

While the rest of the hotel is rooted in rich, weighty materials, La Capsule spa takes a different approach – a serene, cloud-like retreat. ‘Weightlessness changes relativity and the weight of the body is replaced by pure spiritual energy,’ Starck explains. Cream marble interiors set the tone for a tranquil escape, featuring a 20m swimming pool, mindful movement sessions, and fitness coaching. Wellness extends to high-tech therapies, including a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, guided ice baths, an infrared sauna, a steam room, a flotation bath, and a recovery room. Guests can also indulge in specialised treatments such as cupping, Tui Na, Chi Nei Tsang massages, electrostimulation, LED photobiomodulation, and cryotherapy.

La Capsule spa (Image credit: Photography by Guillaume de Laubier)

The verdict

Brach Madrid offers a stylish stay that resonates with the city’s artistic energy. Starck’s design philosophy – crafting spaces that tell a story and invite interaction – feels dynamic and refreshing. The rooms are playful and inviting, while the dining and bar areas strike a balance between sophistication and relaxed charm. It’s a place that captures Madrid’s cosmopolitan spirit, blending creativity, comfort, and elegance in equal measure.

(Image credit: Photography by Guillaume de Laubier)

Brach Madrid is located at Gran Vía, 20, 28013 Madrid, Spain; brachmadrid.com.Rates: from £405



