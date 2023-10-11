Kaws takes over London’s Shreeji News for Frieze Week 2023

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kaws and Shreeji News have announced the artist’s takeover of the multi-purpose space, on London’s Chiltern Street, for the venue’s latest annual residency, coinciding with Frieze London 2023.

Gabriel Chipperfield, who transformed the newsagent’s in 2020, creating a salon and reading room and space for events and exhibitions, as well as a wide selection of magazines, let Kaws lead the way when it came to his residency. ‘He's been very specific about what he wants to do, and what he doesn't want to do,’ says Chipperfield. ‘The studio has been on every element. It’s always a bit of an experiment, but it is a case of having a good time as well. We'll have artworks on display and ultimately for sale, but then we are a newsagent. So the idea is that we are also going to have Kaws coffee, and T-shirts and tote bags and posters.’

Kaws at Shreeji News

This playful spirit runs throughout the pop-up. Alongside a series of limited-edition works by Kaws in bronze, wood and on paper, there is the Shreeji/Kaws merchandise Chipperfield promised, as well as the first showing of Kaws’ work, Better Knowing. The artist will also be present, signing copies of his book, Kaws: New Fiction, on Thursday 12 October.

‘We gave [Kaws] some ideas, saying that last year we did this, or this is what we normally do, but the overarching rule is that this is your shop this week,’ says Chipperfield. ‘We thought they were being too conservative, just out of respect and cost consciousness, and we told them, please, pretend [no limitations] exist, just tell us what you would do. Then we can see what's feasible or not. But it's this idea of concept – let reality come second.’

