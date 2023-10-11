Kaws takes over London’s Shreeji News for Frieze Week 2023
Kaws and Shreeji News’ Gabriel Chipperfield have worked together to create an immersive pop-up
Kaws and Shreeji News have announced the artist’s takeover of the multi-purpose space, on London’s Chiltern Street, for the venue’s latest annual residency, coinciding with Frieze London 2023.
Gabriel Chipperfield, who transformed the newsagent’s in 2020, creating a salon and reading room and space for events and exhibitions, as well as a wide selection of magazines, let Kaws lead the way when it came to his residency. ‘He's been very specific about what he wants to do, and what he doesn't want to do,’ says Chipperfield. ‘The studio has been on every element. It’s always a bit of an experiment, but it is a case of having a good time as well. We'll have artworks on display and ultimately for sale, but then we are a newsagent. So the idea is that we are also going to have Kaws coffee, and T-shirts and tote bags and posters.’
Kaws at Shreeji News
This playful spirit runs throughout the pop-up. Alongside a series of limited-edition works by Kaws in bronze, wood and on paper, there is the Shreeji/Kaws merchandise Chipperfield promised, as well as the first showing of Kaws’ work, Better Knowing. The artist will also be present, signing copies of his book, Kaws: New Fiction, on Thursday 12 October.
‘We gave [Kaws] some ideas, saying that last year we did this, or this is what we normally do, but the overarching rule is that this is your shop this week,’ says Chipperfield. ‘We thought they were being too conservative, just out of respect and cost consciousness, and we told them, please, pretend [no limitations] exist, just tell us what you would do. Then we can see what's feasible or not. But it's this idea of concept – let reality come second.’
To coincide with Frieze art fair, Kaws will be hosting an in-store activation during the week of 9 – 15 October, 10am – 5pm daily. The show will be centred around the launch of the artist’s latest book, Kaws: New Fiction, available to purchase for the first time. The artist will be signing copies of his books in-store on Thursday 12 October from 5-7pm. The signing will be limited to two hours and books will be signed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Book must be purchased at the event, limited to one per customer. The artist will not be signing any other books or objects.
Kaws: New Fiction, based on the artist's 2022 solo show, is also available from Amazon
