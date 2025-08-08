Visionnaire’s new Ibiza residence is a mellow, earthy sanctuary
The interiors brand has populated a modern-yet-rooted building on the Mediterranean coast with some of its hero furniture pieces
Summer is in full swing, and for those of us still desk-bound in London, a dose of escapism might be in order – to a poolside retreat in the Balearics, perhaps. This week’s Inside Story offers just that, transporting us to Ibiza, where Italian interior design brand Visionnaire has unveiled a striking new residence, home to hero pieces from the brand’s collections.
Set between sea and scrubland, the space is quintessentially Mediterranean. A palette of moody browns and creamy neutrals is elevated by chrome flashes and fluid forms, set against a raw, brutalist base of concrete and wood. It’s warm and cocooning, yet undeniably chic, reflecting a stylistic evolution for the brand – one that fuses contemporary design with nature and tradition.
Nowadays, every interior project claims to ‘seamlessly integrate’ into its natural surroundings, but this residence goes beyond floor-to-ceiling windows. The architecture, designed by Antonio Baroncelli of MetroArea Architetti Associat, follows the contours of the hillside it inhabits. Glass walls act as membranes, incorporating light, greenery and sky into the interiors, while canopies and hanging gardens create a continuous flow between inside and out. Visionnaire was inspired 'by the island’s character: the power of the sea, of nature, the deep green of the Mediterranean scrubland’, says creative director Eleonore Cavalli.
Traditional elements are introduced by way of a central patio reminiscent of an ancient Roman 'impluvium' (a shallow pool found in the centre of Roman houses), which collects rainwater that flows into a stream connecting two outdoor pools.
Inside, the home unfolds across three levels. The ground floor hosts the master suite and six guest bedrooms, which surround the main pool. Upstairs, the first floor features a living room, dining area, kitchen, an additional bedroom and a wellness zone with a second pool. At the top, a panoramic sleeping area offers sweeping views of the Gulf of Ibiza.
Visionnaire’s signature pieces are thoughtfully placed – among them, the ‘Babylon Rack Circle’ system, the ‘Kerwan’ table, the ‘Aubade’ bed by Alessandro La Spada, and the ‘Shibari’ and ‘Aries’ armchairs by Studiopepe and Draga & Aurel, respectively.
The result is a luminous, enveloping space – an enchanting setting for Visionnaire to debut its new design direction while maintaining its core, artisanal identity.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
